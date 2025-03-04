"I'm fully transparent with who I am": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares how she has been dealing with a medical condition for over a decade

La La Anthony, the mother of Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony and ex-wife of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has been open about her plaque psoriasis, a medical condition that causes raised, inflamed, itchy patches of skin covered in silvery-white scales. The actress opened up about her condition during an interview with YouTuber Jazmyn Summers on Monday.

Summers brought up her guest's condition during the interview and mentioned the actress' educational campaign regarding it.

"I mean, I'm fully transparent with who I am, and you know what I've been through so I've had plaque psoriasis for more than 10 years which is like, you know, the flaky patches on your skin," La La said (4:30). "I get it behind my ears my eyebrows a lot."

"The more I would be 2 talking to people about it, the more I realize so many people suffer from the same thing and feel unconfident or feel like they have to hide," she added.

"And I'm like, you know, I'm going to use my platform and my story to let people know that you don't have to do that you could still be condifent, that you can still walk in any room. You don't have to feel like people are looking at you."

La La Anthony added that this was all about "setting the tone" to let people know that they could still live their lives even with a skin disease like plaque psoriasis. She talked about doing an interactive video to spread awareness regarding the condition.

La La Anthony also opens up about the time loved ones downplayed her condition

La La Anthony has opened up on multiple interviews regarding her medical condition, including one with pharmaceutical company Amgen. There, she revealed that her family and friends just downplayed her symptoms as “just a skin thing.”

“When I first started experiencing symptoms of plaque psoriasis, I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was just dandruff, or dry skin, because I mostly experienced it on my scalp and behind my ears," she said.

"No one around me knew what it was – those close to me all recommended ‘quick fixes’ like drinking water and putting on lotion before bed, but nothing I did seemed to help my skin feel better."

She added that it was a personal conversation she had with Kiyan that inspired her to be more honest about herself. This led her to seeking help and leading the charge to educate others regarding plaque psoriasis.

