"Got more flips than Livvy Dunne": CFB fans react as Class of 2026 LB Izayia Williams flips for 4th time, commits to Florida's SEC rivals

Izayia Williams, a four-star linebacker from Tavares High School (Florida), flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels from the Florida Gators on Friday. Williams has had an interesting recruitment season. This is the linebacker's fourth flip since 2023 as Florida became the talented defenseman's fourth scalp after Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State.

Ole Miss was one of the first programs to extend an offer to Williams. He took an official visit to Ole Miss last weekend and was impressed by the program. He chose the Rebels over top schools such as Georgia, Penn State, Colorado, Alabama, Miami, USC and Texas.

On3 Recruits reported the news on X/Twitter, and fans quickly shared their reactions. Most CFB fans took shots at Williams for switching his commitments multiple times.

"Bros got more flips than Livvy Dunne," one fan said.

"Expect another flip," another fan wrote.

"For the streets," another fan commented.

Williams' first commitment came to the University of Louisville in November 2023. However, he took a U-turn on his pledge two months later and committed to the Orange in April 2024.

Williams' pledge to Syracuse lasted three months before decommitting again and verbally committing to FSU in September 2024. He then announced his commitment to the Gators in March after decommitting from FSU in November 2024.

"Surely he’ll stay at Ole Miss his entire career," one fan wrote.

"Guaranteed to sign with Ole Miss and never enter the portal. 😎😂," another fan commented.

Izayia Williams is ranked No. 41 in the country and is the third-best linebacker in the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the fourth-best overall recruit in Florida.

Izayia Williams became Ole Miss' sixth commitment from Class of 2026

Izayia Williams became the Rebels' sixth commitment from the class after Ja'Michael Jones, Jameson Powell, Rees Wise, Braylen Williams and Zion Legree.

Williams is the program's best-rated athlete from the Class of 2026, per 247Sports. The program's class is ranked No. 33 in the country, and Lane Kiffin hopes to improve that by adding more talented recruits from the class.

