"Got snubbed again": Carlos Boozer's son Cayden shares a playful reaction to brother Cameron Boozer's second Gatorade Player of the Year honor 

Cameron Boozer, a Duke signee and son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, has been breaking records on the court lately. After leading his high school team, the Columbus Explorers, to their fourth consecutive state title, the 6-foot-9 power forward secured his second Gatorade Player of the Year award.

The official Instagram page of Gatorade posted some pictures with Boozer as he held the trophy. The collaborated post with Boozer also featured the 2016 NBA Champ Kevin Love:

"He’s a walking highlight 🏀 Congrats to @cameronboozer, your 2025 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year," the post was captioned.

The post received a playful reaction from his brother and fellow Duke signee, Cayden Boozer. The No. 2 recruit's father, mother and future Duke teammates also joined the comments section:

Family and teammates react to Boozer winning the Gatorade Player of the Year

"Got snubbed again," commented his brother Cayden Boozer. He added two more comments, "Pro stuff" and "2x."

His father, Carlos Boozer, commented, "So Proud of You," with three clapping emojis.

"Congratulations baby!!!" commented Cameron Boozer's mother.

His girlfriend also added a comment, "LETS GOOOOO," with two red heart emojis.

Future Duke teammates, Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia also commented, "this so pro," and "PROOO," respectively.

Furthermore, Cameron Boozer was presented the award by the 2007 Gatorade Player of the Year and five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love. A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted Boozer meeting Love and receiving the award before being joined by his Columbus teammates:

"Cam Boozer receives Gatorade POTY from Kevin Love,'' the page posted.

Cameron Boozer, who finished his high school career at Columbus, played 118 matches in four seasons for the Explorers. He averaged a double double throughout his high school career with 21.2 points, 3.5 assists, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer led Columbus to their fourth State Championship

The Boozer twins led their team to win the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament after an impressive 68-34 victory against Windermere on Mar. 8. Furthermore, they defeated all of their opponents by at least 30 points.

They faced Doral Academy in Round 1 and defeated them by a 93-54 scoreline on Feb. 12. In Round 2, they sealed a 92-48 win against Western on Feb. 17 to move to the Region Finals. On Feb. 20, they secured a 74-44 win against Miami and moved to the State Semifinals Round.

The Explorers won the semis 78-48 and lifted the championship against Windermere.

