Five-star LSU signee Grace Knox could hardly contain her excitement following the announcement of MiLaysia Fulwiley's transfer from South Carolina to LSU.

Fulwiley, who just concluded her sophomore season with coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, made the announcement on Instagram on Friday.

The news sparked a wave of mixed reactions across the basketball community. LSU fans, and especially recruits like Knoxx, are thrilled about the addition. On the flip side, the mood among Gamecock fans, and even South Carolina signees like Agok Makeer, isn't celebratory.

In reaction, Grace Knox dropped a five-word comment on the post:

"Oh yea we overlyyyyyy litt," Knox wrote, expressing her excitement.

Some fans and even fellow hoopers also shared their reactions, expressing their excitement:

"Yopppp," another LSU signee, Zakiyah Johnson, wrote.

"Let's goooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 yessssssss lord," one fan said.

"LSU fans will go hard for you! I'm excited for the next season of basketball💪🏾," said another.

Meanwhile, South Carolina signee Agot Makeer had a different reaction to the news, simply wishing Fulwiley well as she embarks on a new journey.

"Go be great Lay 🤍," Makeer wrote.

Some fans, although disappointed by the transfer, also chose to show support by wishing Lay well on her next chapter:

"Hate this as a Carolina fan. But hope you do well!," one said.

"Screaming from SOUTH CAROLINA We still riding with you Lay🫱🏾‍🫲🏿," another wrote.

Grace Knoxx and Agot Makeer react as MiLaysia Fulwiley switches to Kim Mulkey's LSU from Dawn Staley's Gamecocks. (Image via Instagram @ladywithdabutter)

With the Gamecocks this season, MiLaysia Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She also had similar stats as a freshman, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Even before MiLaysia's arrival, the LSU Tigers had been busy making big moves through the transfer portal. They announced the additions of Notre Dame forward Kate Koval and East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner. Moreover, they've held on to their star guards, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

Coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have also locked in commitments from four top-35 high school recruits from the Class of 2025. With all these additions, they could be a formidable force both in the SEC and the entire NCAA next season.

"She has what it takes to take me to the next level.": Five-star prospect Grace Knox on her commitment to Kim Mulkey's LSU

No. 7 ranked prospect Grace Knox announced her commitment to LSU in November, choosing the Tigers over other top programs like Tennessee, Texas and USC.

Following her commitment, Grace Knox revealed one major factor behind her decision. She believes coach Kim Mulkey could help elevate her game and growth both on and off the court, which can take her to the next level.

"I think I can go to the next level with the coaching of Kim Mulkey," Knox said via on3.

"I think she has what it takes to take me to the next level and help me develop my bag. I think that another big reason is, along with all the schools, I could have great branding opportunities. I just feel like LSU exceeds the expectation as of right now in basketball."

Grace Knox will join LSU alongside other top-ranked prospects, including Zakiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines, who have also committed to LSU. She will also be teaming up with elite players like Flau'jae Johnson, Mikayla Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley, who just transferred to the Tigers.

