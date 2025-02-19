Grind Session releases complete schedule for 3-Day Philadelphia showcase ft. AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep 

The Grind Session, the first and longest-running winter basketball circuit for top recruits in the United States and Canada, has announced the full schedule for the three-day Philadelphia showcase.

The Circuit which has produced over 3,000 players playing in college basketball or the NBA has also produced more than 20 first-round NBA Draft picks. Some of the notable names include one-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, 76ers' guard Jared McCain and the 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum.

The Circuit will feature 15 boys' teams including the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Class, AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep and four girls' teams. It will tip off with six games on Friday, eight games on Saturday and finishes with the last six games on Sunday.

The Grind Session provided Sportskeeda with an exclusive press release with the entire schedule of the upcoming showcase. Check out the full schedule below:

The Grind Session Main Gym

Friday, February 21

3:15 p.m. – Legion Prep (TX) vs. Bond Academy (ON, CAN) women

5:00 p.m. – The Fort (ON, CAN) vs. Utah Prep (UT)

6:45 p.m. – Iowa United (IA) vs. Fort Erie International (ON, CAN)

8:30 p.m. – Fort Erie International (ON, CAN) vs. St. Jude’s Academy (ON, CAN) women

Saturday, February 22

12:00 p.m. – MN Prep (MN) vs. Tri-City Prep (ON, CAN)

1:45 p.m. – Accelerated Prep (CO) vs. Iowa United (IA)

3:30 p.m. – St. Jude’s Academy (ON, CAN) vs. Bond Academy (ON, CAN) women

5:15 p.m. – Legion Prep (TX) vs. Fort Erie International (ON, CAN) women

7:00 p.m. – Utah Prep (UT) vs. Huntington Expression Prep (WV)

Sunday, February 23

9:00 a.m. – Fort Erie International (ON, CAN) vs. Bond Academy (ON, CAN) women

10:45 a.m. – Fort Erie International (ON, CAN) vs. Accelerated Prep (CO)

12:30 p.m. – St. Jude’s Academy (ON, CAN) vs. Legion Prep (TX) women

2:15 p.m. – Tri-City Prep (ON, CAN) vs. Skyline Prep (OH)

The Grind Session Auxiliary Gym

Friday, February 21

5:15 p.m. – PDI Prep (OH) vs. MN Prep (MN)

7:00 p.m. – Huntington Expression Prep (WV) vs. The Patrick School (NJ)

Saturday, February 22

12:15 p.m. – Skyline Prep (AZ) vs. The Fort (ON, CAN)

2:00 p.m. – Downey Christian (FL) vs. Taylor Made Prep (AZ)

3:45 p.m. – Bond Academy (ON, CAN) vs. PDI prep (OH)

Sunday, February 23

9:15 a.m. – Bond Academy (ON, CAN) vs. Downey Christian (FL)

11:00 a.m. – Taylor Made Prep (AZ) vs. TBD

Players to watch out for in the Philadelphia Grind Session

The Philadelphia Grind Session features 19 teams and over 150 players, including some elite prospects. Here is a list of players to keep an eye on during the Grind Session:

AJ Dybantsa

Dybantsa is the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 Class and has signed to play for BYU in college basketball. Representing Utah Prep, Dybantsa is coming off a 49-point and a 38-point game against Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep and Iowa United, respectively.

Arafan Diane

Class of 2026 prospect Arafan Diane is the best player in Iowa. His performance for Iowa United against AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep had fans comparing him to 2023 NBA Champ Nikola Jokic. Diane already has plenty of offers from programs including Cincinnati, Oregon and Louisville, among others.

Jacy Abii

The No. 1 player in Texas from the 2026 Class, Abii plays for Liberty Prep High School in Frisco. The 6-foot-2 small forward will tip off the tournament with their first game against Bond Academy. She has garnered interest from top programs including Baylor, TCU, USC and more.

Which team will you be supporting in the Philadelphia Grind Session?

