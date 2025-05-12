Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison's younger son receives an offer from Ohio State to follow in the footsteps of elder brother in the NFL

Ohio State remains active in pursuing top-tier talent, and one of their latest targets is freshman wide receiver Jett Harrison, who received an offer from Ryan Day's coaching staff on Sunday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver is the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., and the brother of former OSU-turned-Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Jr. was a two-time unanimous All-American and the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner (2023) during his college career with OSU. He was the No. 11 wide receiver in the 2021 class and the No. 73 recruit in the nation (according to the On3 Industry Rankings) before becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Jett is a freshman at St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania. In a November 2023 interview with Eleven Warriors, Marvin Jr. shared that Jett had been rapidly improving under the guidance of their father, NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-team All-Pro.

"He's great. He's more talented than I ever was at that age," Harrison Jr. said of Jett. "He's starting early with the routes and everything from my dad. I am super excited to see how he comes along. It's gonna be very scary to see how he progresses."

Jett made his debut as a starting wide receiver in September and scored his first touchdown just a week later. The Ohio State offer marks his first Division I scholarship, with additional offers coming from Syracuse, Boston College, Duke and Tennessee.

Jett Harrison wants to follow Marvin Harrison Jr.'s footsteps at Ohio State

Ohio State has earned the nickname "Wide Receiver University" thanks to its strong history of producing top-tier wideouts like Marvin Harrison Jr. Inspired by his older brother's success as a Buckeye, Jett Harrison is eager to join Ryan Day’s program himself.

"He sees me here, and naturally, he wants to follow in my footsteps," Marvin told Eleven Warriors in 2023.

Ahead of Jett Harrison, Ohio State sent earlier scholarship offers to Florida freshman wide receivers Peter Pierre (Chaminade-Madonna) and Eric McFarland (IMG Academy).

