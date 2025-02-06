"He averaged about 16 assists a game": Kevin Durant shares how an eventual 2xNBA champ made him choose Oak Hill Academy for his high school career

Now considered a household name in the NBA, the 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant made an appearance in the 'Out the Mud' podcast and talked about plenty of topics, including NIL, Texas, the NBA Championship and more.

The two-time NBA champ also talked about the four-time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo as the player that made him transfer to Oak Hill Academy:

"I just kept switching schools. I went to Oak Hill, just for the same reason, more exposure. We were playing on national TV," said Durant.

He was then asked about his experience playing at Oak Hill:

"Stack Jack (Stephen Jackson) went there, Jerry Stackhouse, Melo obviously, Rondo, Josh Smith and that was the first time I saw Rondo, when I went up there for a visit to Oak Hill. But Rondo was kind of a late bloomer," continued Durant.

"I asked who's this point guard? It's like, yeah, he averaged about 16 assists a game. I looked at him, his arms were so long, his hands were so big, that's when he became one of my favorite players and that's why I wanted to go to Oak Hill," Kevin Durant said.

Durant played at the National Christian Academy for two years before transferring to Oak Hill Academy, where he was for one more year. He played his senior year at Montrose Christian School.

Rajon Rondo also transferred schools from Louisville's Eastern High School after being there for three years to Oak Hill Academy for his senior year, where he averaged a double double, scoring 21.0 points, grabbing 3.0 rebounds, dishing out 12.0 assists and led Oak Hill to a 38-0 record in the 2003–04 season.

Furthermore, he broke Jeff McInnis' assist record of 303 assists in a single season, which included two games where he had 27 and 31 assists (single-game school record).

Kevin Durant's high school basketball accolades

Kevin Durant has won plenty of awards in his high school. These include the Washington Post All-Met Basketball Player of the Year and the McDonald's All-American Game MVP. Furthermore, KD was also named to the First Team All-American by Parade Magazine and USA Today.

Here is a list of awards that the Suns' small forward won in high school:

First Team All-American by USA Today and Parade Magazine Oscar Robertson Award Adolph F. Rupp Awards Consensus National Player of the Year Consensus first-team All-American

Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns sit at the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record. While the Suns are in contention to compete in the NBA Play-In tournament, Durant will be eyeing a win against Utah Jazz on Friday.

