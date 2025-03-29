"He is best celebrity kid basketball player": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony leading LuHi to Throne Hoops final

Kiyan Anthony led the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders to an 83-56 victory over the William J. Brennan Bears on Friday. The game was part of The Throne Hoops National Championships in New Jersey.

Anthony recorded 17 points, one rebound, one block and one assist. The win propels the Crusaders to the finals, where they will face the Allen Eagles for the national championship.

@slam_hs shared highlights from the game on Instagram, and fans talked about Anthony's performance.

"Honestly, he is best celebrity kid basketball player within last 5 years 💯," a fan commented.

"Love it nephew! Less dribbles more baskets. We making the game easy and not hard! Efficient work!" another commented.

"Bro is nice fr. He plays like Jordan Poole without being too fancy with the rock." another said.

Meanwhile, some talked about his McDonald's All-American snub. Others said the Bears were not playing much defense against the Syracuse signee.

"The fact Kiyan isn’t McDonalds all American is a joke to me," one said.

"MCDONALDS HIM🗣️," said another.

"Zero defense being played on him lol," another commenter wrote.

Hoops fans react to Kiyan Anthony leading the Crusaders to The Throne Hoops National Championships final (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

Kiyan Anthony's team defeated Nate Ament's team in first round of Throne Hoops National Championship

On Thursday, Kiyan Anthony and the Crusaders faced the Hawks, led by Nate Ament. They survived the late comeback bid from Ament's team and held on for a 56-55 win.

Ament recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals, but it was not enough for the still-uncommitted five-star small forward to lead his team to victory. Meanwhile, the Crusaders' Dylan Mingo led the team with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Kiyan Anthony added 11 points and three rebounds, while four-star Nigel James added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

