Carmelo Anthony's ex La La hypes son Kiyan Anthony as he teases new merch drop from his clothing brand 

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony is not just a rising star in basketball but also a budding businessman and fashionista. He has his own clothing brand called 'One Way,' which focuses more on casual streetwear and sportswear.

Ad

On March 29, the brand will make a big merch drop that will include the new “Aqua Blaze” and "Steel Cloud" versions of the 1617 sweatsuit and jogger.

Ad

Trending

The new merch drop will include the GSM Combined High Quality French Terry sweatsuit and an embroidered hoodie which will be sold separately. Another item in the merch drop is a jogger that has an "open leg version w/ zip up" and another jogger version with a "pullover."

Each item will cost $85 and is sold separately. Popular fashionista, actress and the mother of Kiyan, La La Anthony, dropped by the comments section and helped hype up the upcoming merch drop:

Ad

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony.

La La Anthony hypes up Kiyan Anthony's clothing brand's new merch drop (source: Instagram/ onewayclothingny)

La La is a known fashionista, promoting several big fashion brands when she is not acting, producing or cheering for her son Kiyan.

Ad

Kiyan himself has been modeling these upcoming items, as seen in the Instagram post, and proudly wearing the new “Aqua Blaze” and "Steel Cloud" designs.

Kiyan launched the brand in 2023 with his friend and fellow basketball player Jayden. Their business operates out of Harlem, New York, but mostly operates online. However, One Way does do several pop-up shops around New York City, with mom La La Anthony also helping out.

Kiyan Anthony says he is very serious about running his clothing brand, One Way

Kiyan Anthony will be heading to Syracuse soon, though that will not happen in weeks, with his team, Long Island Lutheran, still on the hunt for a spot at the Chipotle Nationals. For now, he and his friend Jayden are running their venture with no signs of slowing down.

Ad

Even though he still has his studies and basketball career, the four-star shooting guard admitted that he is serious about this fashion brand during a September 2023 entry on his Overtime vlog.

"It was an idea going back in February, started a clothing brand because we're both big into fashion even though we're both athletes and play basketball and stuff," Kiyan Anthony said. "We're trying to show these people like it's not just for fun, like we're real serious about it." (3:05)

Ad

For now, their items, including the new ones, are only available via onewayclothingny.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback