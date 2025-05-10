"He GOT next": Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan hypes "handsome" Aloni Arenas' grind in new training video

Gilbert Arenas’ ex-wife, Laura Govan, had some inspiring words for her younger son, Aloni Arenas. Govan shared pictures of Aloni working out with trainer Adam Quinter on Instagram on Wednesday. The post also includes a short clip of him dribbling his way to getting a bucket in a 3SSB game for Compton Magic.

Ad

Govan included an inspirational caption, hyping up her son. She wrote,

“And Then Comes YOU @aloniarenas He GOT Next 👊🏽🙏🏽 My papa Is So Handsome.”

Ad

Trending

Although Govan coaches a different AAU outfit, she has constantly shown support for her son, Aloni. In one such show of support, she posted a reel of his highlights from a game on Mar. 18 and added the caption:

“Oh just in case you didn't know his name is Aloni Arenas.”

Ad

Laura Govan coaches the Why Not Premier team, where her younger daughter and Aloni’s older sister, Hamiley, also plays. Aloni's older brother, five-star shooting guard Alijah Arenas, also played for Compton Magic during his stint at the AAU.

While Compton Magic plays in the Adidas 3SSB circuit, Why Not Premier competes in the Nike EYBL circuit. As for Aloni, he is on his way to becoming a big basketball prospect, following in the footsteps of his parents and older siblings.

Ad

Only a middle-schooler, he has frequently demonstrated his scoring ability even against opponents who are bigger and older. He still has plenty of room to improve as he'll just be entering eighth grade later this year.

Aloni Arenas is the latest from a huge basketball pedigree featuring Gilbert Arenas, Laura Govan and more

Aloni Arenas comes from a huge basketball pedigree with every member of his family involved in the game at some level. His father, the famous Gilbert Arenas, is a former NBA All-Star. Similarly, his mom, Laura Govan, was a standout in high school and college before trying her hand at coaching.

Ad

Aloni's oldest sibling, Izela, recently completed her freshman season at Louisville and has now transferred to Kansas State ahead of her sophomore year. Alijah, a five-star shooting guard bound for USC, is Aloni's older brother.

Alijah was in a car crash last month that left him in a coma. He was on his way back from the gym when he lost control of his Cybertruck. He was released from the hospital after six days, however, and he continues his recovery process from home.

Hamiley, apart from playing on her mom's AAU team, is also fresh off her freshman high school season at Notre Dame High School.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More