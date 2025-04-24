  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "He out there looking like his old man": Fans react to Jaxon Richardson making impact at AAU matchups

"He out there looking like his old man": Fans react to Jaxon Richardson making impact at AAU matchups

By Inioluwa
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:21 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Hoophall Classic - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Hoophall Classic - Source: Getty

Former NBA guard Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, is quickly making a name for himself, especially with his explosive dunks. Ranked No. 13 in the 2026 class, the 6-foot-5 forward just wrapped up his junior year at Columbus High School and fans reacted to his impact.

Ad

Beyond Columbus, Richardson also gave fans plenty to cheer for during his AAU matchups, delivering back-to-back dunks that lit up the gym. On Wednesday, Overtime shared on Instagram a highlight reel of his dunks while playing for the Florida Rebels in the AAU.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan drew comparisons to Richardson's father, who won the 2002 and 2003 NBA Slam Dunk Contests.

"He out there looking like his old man," one fan said.

Some fans complimented Richardson's athletic display in the video:

"Bro is literally floating," a fan commented.
"Oh he getting up up," another fan wrote.

Overtime also responded to one of the comments, saying:

"I've watched this 67 times and still don't know how he jumping like that 😭."
Ad
&quot;He out there looking like his old man&quot;: Fans react to Jaxon Richardson making impact at AAU matchups. (Image via Instagram @overtime)
"He out there looking like his old man": Fans react to Jaxon Richardson making impact at AAU matchups. (Image via Instagram @overtime)

Richardson played a crucial role in the Columbus High School team that won the state championship this season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also contributed to the Explorers' victorious run in the Chipotle Nationals. He had nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Explorer's 67-49 final victory over Dynamic Prep.

Ad

Which college has the highest chance of recruiting Jaxon Richardson?

According to On3, five-star star forward Jaxon Richardson currently holds 16 college offers. These include offers from top programs like Alabama, USC, Michigan, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington and Georgia, among others.

Per the On3 predictions, Alabama is currently ahead in the race to land Richardson's commitment with a 39.9% chance. Next in line is the USC Trojans, who have an 18.3% chance.

Louisville and Michigan also have relatively significant chances of landing the prospect, with a 15.7% and 13.1% chance, respectively.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications