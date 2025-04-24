Former NBA guard Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, is quickly making a name for himself, especially with his explosive dunks. Ranked No. 13 in the 2026 class, the 6-foot-5 forward just wrapped up his junior year at Columbus High School and fans reacted to his impact.

Beyond Columbus, Richardson also gave fans plenty to cheer for during his AAU matchups, delivering back-to-back dunks that lit up the gym. On Wednesday, Overtime shared on Instagram a highlight reel of his dunks while playing for the Florida Rebels in the AAU.

One fan drew comparisons to Richardson's father, who won the 2002 and 2003 NBA Slam Dunk Contests.

"He out there looking like his old man," one fan said.

Some fans complimented Richardson's athletic display in the video:

"Bro is literally floating," a fan commented.

"Oh he getting up up," another fan wrote.

Overtime also responded to one of the comments, saying:

"I've watched this 67 times and still don't know how he jumping like that 😭."

"He out there looking like his old man": Fans react to Jaxon Richardson making impact at AAU matchups. (Image via Instagram @overtime)

Richardson played a crucial role in the Columbus High School team that won the state championship this season, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also contributed to the Explorers' victorious run in the Chipotle Nationals. He had nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Explorer's 67-49 final victory over Dynamic Prep.

Which college has the highest chance of recruiting Jaxon Richardson?

According to On3, five-star star forward Jaxon Richardson currently holds 16 college offers. These include offers from top programs like Alabama, USC, Michigan, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Washington and Georgia, among others.

Per the On3 predictions, Alabama is currently ahead in the race to land Richardson's commitment with a 39.9% chance. Next in line is the USC Trojans, who have an 18.3% chance.

Louisville and Michigan also have relatively significant chances of landing the prospect, with a 15.7% and 13.1% chance, respectively.

