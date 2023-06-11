What is Jason Richardson doing now? Exploring former NBA player’s personal and professional life

Jason Richardson (aged 42) is a former NBA player who played for 14 seasons. He was the fifth overall pick by the Golden State Warriors in 2001. Richardson averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists during his career.

One of his notable accomplishments was winning the dunk contest in back-to-back years, becoming only the second player to do so after Michael Jordan. Richardson was also one of the top three guards in the league at one point.

Jason Richardson now plays in the BIG3 3-on-3 league

The Big3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by hip-hop star Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league consists of 12 teams whose rosters include both former NBA players and international players. Jason Richardson plays for the Tri-State under the coach Julius Erving.

@jrich23 | @BIG3_TriState Jason Richardson NAILS the long three to win the game for Tri State! His incredible season continues. Jason Richardson NAILS the long three to win the game for Tri State! His incredible season continues. @jrich23 | @BIG3_TriState https://t.co/cgdbnAcYW7

Richardson is one of the best players on Tri-State. Although the team has never won in the five seasons of Big3, it has had its fair share of success in seeding. Last season, Richardson had an MVP-caliber season averaging 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also had the third most steals in the league. This season Richardson is the captain of the Tri-State

Exploring Jason Richardson's personal life

Jason Richardson's life off the court is just as intriguing as his accomplishments on the court. Richardson tied the knot with his longtime partner, Jackie Paul, in 2011 in a private ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family.

Richardson with his daughter and sons

Richardson is supportive of his wife Jackie in her business ventures. Together, they have also been blessed with three beautiful children - two sons and one daughter. Richardson has been seen sharing heartwarming moments with his kids, supporting their interests and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.

arkansas.rivals.com/news/hawgbeat-… EXCLUSIVE: Rivals top-50 four-star Jase Richardson cut his list of schools to eight. He discussed each team with me here: EXCLUSIVE: Rivals top-50 four-star Jase Richardson cut his list of schools to eight. He discussed each team with me here:arkansas.rivals.com/news/hawgbeat-… It’s been a long road to get back to this point. You are one of the most mentally toughest person I know! I’m proud of you son! @JaseRich4 It’s been a long road to get back to this point. You are one of the most mentally toughest person I know! I’m proud of you son! @JaseRich4 twitter.com/JacksonCollier…

However, Richardson's life has not always been so smooth. In 2010, Richardson reportedly had an affair with his teammate Steve Nash's wife. Nash and his wife, Alejandra Amarilla, were expecting a third baby at the time. On the birth of their baby, Nash reportedly found out that she had cheated on him given the race of the baby.

Nash filed for divorce and Richardson was shipped out of Phoenix Suns promptly after this news broke out. These rumors were never confirmed but their beef lasted a long time and made several headlines at the time.

