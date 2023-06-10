What is Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef about? Exploring controversy between two former Suns teammate

The Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef has surprised many NBA fans. The two players were teammates in Phoenix for two years, but their partnership fell apart in one of the worst possible ways.

Nash and Richardson had beef over Alejandra Amarilla, Steve's ex-wife. Steve married Alejanda in 2005, but she allegedly cheated on him with Richardson. Not only this, but Nash's ex-wife was rumored to have had a child with his former teammate as well.

While these rumors have never been confirmed, it's interesting that the Phoenix Suns traded Richardson shortly after the incident. Due to this, many NBA fans believe that the Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef is based on infidelity.

The Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef has existed for more than a decade

Steve Nash is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. His impressive playmaking skills helped the Phoenix Suns become an offensive juggernaut, and he's earned two MVP awards and many other accolades thanks to it.

Nash met Alejandra Amarilla in New York City in 2001. At the time, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and had a breakout season. The couple welcomed two children in October 2004 and tied the knot in 2005. However, their marriage fell apart a few years later.

Many fans believe that this was the start of the Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef.

The Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef began in 2010 (Image via Getty Images)

Shortly after the birth of their third child, Steve Nash and his then-wife announced they were getting divorced. This was rather shocking, but there was a rumor that Alejandra cheated on Steve with Jason Richardson, his teammate.

While these rumors have never been confirmed, the Phoenix Suns traded Richardson to the Orlando Magic shortly after the announcement of the divorce. Nash and his ex-wife welcomed their third child in November 2010, but Richardson was traded in December of the same year.

Steve Nash with his son Matteo, who was born in November 2010

It's important to add that the Steve Nash and Jason Richardson beef has a lot of misinformation. A lot of basketball fans still believe that Nash and his ex-wife had a mixed baby, which is not the case.

Many conflicting stories have also come out after their divorce. Some publications have claimed that Nash's ex-wife cheated on him, while some claim that Nash was the cheater.

Regardless of what the truth is, it doesn't appear that Steve Nash and Jason Richardson will be good friends anytime soon.

