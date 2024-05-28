Tyler Buchner’s unconventional path from football to lacrosse has culminated in a remarkable achievement as he helped Notre Dame clinch the national championship in lacrosse.

This unexpected transition and subsequent success have sparked reactions from fans on Instagram.

"He made Saban Retire," one fan commented.

"Heck yea man!!!! ROLL TIDE," another fan commented.

Buchner, former quarterback for the Crimson Tide, moved to Notre Dame to play lacrosse at the end of the 2023 college football season. He had a hand in ensuring that they defended their title by winning 15-5 against Maryland, making them repeat national champions.

Buchner started his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Alabama, only to return to South Bend, Indiana, for a different sport.

Reflecting on the journey, Buchner compared the lacrosse championship to an SEC title:

"I don't know, it's pretty close. I think this one is pretty special."

Buchner's impactful performance included a powerful shot in the first half of Saturday’s 13-6 win over Denver, which advanced Notre Dame to the championship game against Maryland. Despite the Denver goalie saving his shot, Buchner recorded a ground and caused a turnover in the final box score.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner appeared in 10 games, contributing three shots, three groundballs and two caused turnovers. Interestingly, Buchner had originally committed to Michigan for lacrosse in the eighth grade before switching to football.

His football career included 13 games and three starts with the Irish before his brief stint at Alabama. There, he played in two games, including a start against South Florida.

Tyler Buchner: From high school star to college dual athlete

Tyler Buchner moved from The Bishop's School in La Jolla, California, to Helix High School in La Mesa for his final year of high school. Unfortunately, he did not play football in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In 2019, he threw for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns as a junior and ran for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns. Buchner committed to the University of Notre Dame against all the offers ranging from Alabama to TCU and Georgia plus USC and Michigan.

Buchner spent his first year in 2021 as a backup to Jack Coan. He appeared in 10 games and completed 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2022, Buchner contested with Drew Pyne for the starting quarterback position. However, ne hurt his shoulder during a defeat to Marshall, making him miss the normal season games.

Buchner transferred to the University of Alabama in 2023. In week three, he started against South Florida but struggled and was replaced by Ty Simpson. Coach Nick Saban then made Jalen Milroe the starter for the rest of the season.

