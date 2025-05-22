“He might not need to play football no more”: Fans react as Ahmad Hudson, the #1 ranked tight end in 2027, impresses with his basketball skills

Dual-sport athlete Ahmad Hudson is excelling at both football and basketball. The No. 1 TE in the country awed basketball fans with his skills at Memphis EYBL.

Ad

On Wednesday, SLAM High School shared a post featuring a video of Hudson's performance at the Nike EYBL. The 6-foot-6 power forward can be seen facilitating teammates in scoring, grabbing rebounds, smoothly making it past defenders and scoring efficiently.

"Ahmad Hudson, the #1 ranked tight end in 2027, got straight to it at Memphis EYBL 😤🔥 @ahmad._hudson @nikeeyb," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

In the comments, basketball fans were impressed by his skills.

"he might not need to play football no more js," a fan said.

Comments on the post about Ahmad Hudson's Nike EYBL performance

Other fans, too, seemed sure of his success on the basketball court.

Ad

"He bout to take care of his family!" another fan said.

"LET ‘EM KNOW @ahmad._hudson," a fan said.

Some fans drew comparisons to the Class of 2026 prospect Kendre Harrison, who is also a dual-sport athlete like Hudson.

"Him vs Kendre Harrison 1v1 need to see it," one fan said.

"Kendre pt2," another fan said.

At the 2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam in the 15U Division, he averaged 8.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game on 52% shooting over four games.

Ad

According to ESPN's rankings of Top Recruits in the Class of 2027, Ahmad Hudson appears at No. 82 among the top 100 players. Among the power forwards, he ranks at No. 19. The four-star forward is the second-best player in Louisiana.

Ahmad Hudson is the son of former LSU basketball player Antonio Hudson. His performances earned him offers from top programs like LSU, Texas A&M, Louisiana Tech, and Grambling.

Ahmad Hudson on playing two sports

Talking about if he'd like to play both football and basketball in college, Ahmad Hudson told The Rebel Walk on Tuesday:

Ad

“The option of playing both sports is one of the boxes that has to be checked.”

As a sophomore, Hudson averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks per game. His performance earned him the District 2-5A MVP and Ruston Daily Leader MVP honors.

His best performances include 28 points and 29 rebounds against West Monroe, and 19 points and 15 rebounds against Richwood.

In football, he helped lead Ruston to an 11-3 record and a trip to the Louisiana Division I Non-Select Championship Game. He recorded 41 catches for 718 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More