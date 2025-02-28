"He picked the three most washed programs": Fans drop wild reactions to 4-star OT Deacon Schmitt's latest recruitment update

  • home icon
By Insiya Johar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 11:34 GMT
Fans react on Deacon Schmitt
Fans react on Deacon Schmitt's latest recruitment update via Instagram.

Four-star recruit Deacon Schmitt plays high school football for Windsor High School in Colorado. Schmitt boasts the No. 2 rank in Colorado and the No. 24 rank as an offensive tackle from the Class of 2026. On a national level, he holds the No. 304th rank per On3. He is also a part of the On3+ Elite. Up until now, he has received 20+ college offers.

On Wednesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong reported OT Deacon Schmitt's announcement on his official locked-in visits to Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Tennessee. Fans have expressed their thoughts.

"He picked the three most washed programs ever," wrote a user.
"OU Wants you!," wrote another user.
"Go Big Red!," commented another user.
" Nebraska, Wow," said another user.
"Choose OU Kid," wrote another user.
" Nebraska," wrote another user.

Alongside playing football, Schmitt is also a part of Windor's basketball team, where he has averaged 3.5 points per game, 0.8 assists, two rebounds and 0.1 blocks in a span of 30 games.

Aside from Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee, Schmitt has received offers from Kansas State, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others. As per On3, Nebraska has a 33% chance to recruit Deacon Schmitt, followed by Oklahoma with 28.9%. Kansas State holds the third spot with 16.8%.

Deacon Schmitt's Windsor High school football performance

Deacon Schmitt's Windsor High School holds an overall 10-2 rank for the 2024-25 season. They boast No. 1 rank in the 3A North 2 League with a scoreline of 5-0. Additionally, they hold No. 32 spot in the CO rank.

As of now, the Windsor Wizards' have accumulated 2,972 rushing yards, 565 receiving yards, 468 kickoff return yards, 575 punt return yards, 202 interception return yards, totaling 4,782 all-purpose yards, with an average of 398.5 all-purpose yards per game.

Aside from Schmitt, Windsor High's football roster consists of 90+ players. The list includes Tristyn Burning, Samuel Cooper, Jaxon Lucero, Tripp Thomas and Kyle Phelps, among others. The top performers in Colorado from Windsor include Tripp Thomas( No. 17) for 140 points, Kale Fredrick (No.7) for 67 KPts.

Edited by Neha
