"He playing the wrong sport": Fans react to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' high school basketball clip

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the best player at his position in the league. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a two-time league MVP. However, he had one of his worst games as a professional football player in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before Super Bowl LIX, The Shot Clock.Show shared a post highlighting Mahomes' basketball exploits during his high school days. The post showcased the quarterback's talents as a basketball player, and fans were surprised to learn about his basketball skills.

A majority of the fans were impressed by Mahomes' basketball skills and claimed he should've become a professional basketball player instead of playing in the NFL. His highlights included a lot of athletic plays and dunks, which made fans appreciate his skills.

"Maybe i would’ve liked him if he played badketbal," one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

"He said im only passing during football szn," another fan wrote.

"He’s just him," another fan wrote.

Mahomes averaged 20.0 points per game during his junior year, according to the post.

"Shoulda stayed with it," one fan wrote.

"He playing the wrong sport," another fan wrote.

"Should’ve went to the nba instead," another fan wrote.

Mahomes chose football as his main sport and had a good high school and college career. However, he took the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter and has never looked back since.

How good was Patrick Mahomes in high school?

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes played his high school football at Whitehouse High School in Texas. He played football, basketball and baseball during his time with Whitehouse.

He played only two seasons as a quarterback for his high school team. Mahomes racked up 3,839 yards, 46 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a junior and 4,619 yards, 50 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior.

He also rushed for 940 yards and had 15 scores. In his two seasons with the Whitehouse High School, Mahomes accumulated 8,458 yards and 96 touchdowns while rushing for 1,198 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He went to play his college football at Texas Tech, where he rushed for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft and has had a fantastic career so far. So far, Mahomes has thrown for 32,352 yards, 245 touchdowns and 74 interceptions for the Kansas City Chiefs.

