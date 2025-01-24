"He’s already better the bronny the bust child": Hoops fans react to LeBron James' proud comments about younger son Bryce James

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champ LeBron James, committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 1 after receiving offers from Ohio State and Duquesne. Meanwhile, he continues to play his senior year for Sierra Canyon and turned heads with his latest performance in their 71-62 win against Crespi.

James scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. After this, the famous basketball page 'Overtime' brought back an X post from his father, LeBron James, calling him the best shooter in the household. The Lakers star re-posted the post on Sep. 19, 2018:

With 'Overtime' posting the tweet on their Instagram page, hoops fans started debating about the remark and gave their opinions in the comments section of the post.

Some fans compared him with his elder brother, Bronny James:

Hoops fans react to LeBron James' proud comments about younger son Bryce James

"He’s already better the bronny the bust child," a fan commented.

Another fan agreed, "He been better then bronny."

"Me personally if I was bronny I would feel some type of way 🥱," another fan commented.

More fans joined the conversation to give their opinions in the comments section:

"I get you gotta believe in ya kids bron but until I see Bryce go to Arizona wit that same flame literally 😂 ain’t not best shooter in the household," this fan wanted to see how Bryce James plays in Arizona.

Another fan agreed with LeBron James, "Bryce🗑️ I’ll give him buckets 🪣 any day."

"Lebron one of the best 3 point shooters all time. But respect haha," this fan commended LeBron James' 3-point shooting ability.

With the win against Crespi, Sierra Canyon moved to a 17-3 record this season while Crespi dropped their record down to 16-6.

LeBron James talks about Bryce James' decision to choose Arizona

With the 6-foot-4 guard choosing Arizona, James made unofficial visits to Ohio State on Oct. 7, Arizona on Nov. 22 and his elder brother's alma mater, USC, on Oct. 19.

His father and the 20-time NBA All-Star talked about his son's decision in a YouTube video posted by GoJo and Golic on Jan. 14:

"They recruited Bryce very hard and believed in Bryce and believed in his maturation process," James said in an episode released Monday. "He's going as far as a basketball player and as a young man.

"He made his own decision, and as parents, myself and Savannah, we just support him, you know? We're excited for his next chapter once he gets down there, and hopefully, I don't have to buy the gear." (From 8:19)

Dwayne Aristode and Bryce James are the two players that will play together in Tommy Lloyd's side next year.

