“He's a Buckeye!”: CFB fans as 5-star safety Bralan Womack visits Ohio State

Bralan Womack, a five-star safety from Hartfield Academy (Missouri), visited Ohio State on Saturday. It was part of his scheduled trips to three programs, including Texas A&M, Ohio State and Auburn.

Ad

Womack is one of Ryan Day's top targets from the Class of 2026. According to On3, the Buckeyes have the best odds of landing the 6-foot-1 athlete. The recruiting website has given the program a 76.8% chance of him joining the program.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The five-star prospect's visit generated a lot of buzz on social media Sunday, with Ohio State fans expressing their excitement in the comment section of On3's post on X. A majority of the fans hyped his visit, whereas a few fans were skeptical.

"All smiles for the young man. He's a Buckeye," one fan claimed.

"Womack Bradford Caldwell would be insane safety pull 🌰" another fan commented.

Ad

"Come home Bralan! We got you. Go bucks!" another fan wrote.

According to On3, the Auburn Tigers trail the Buckeyes in the recruitment of the Hartfield Academy safety. Some CFB fans believe that Ohio State might not be his final destination.

"You ain’t gonna see any playing time there young man," one fan wrote.

"Can he play 3-tech? How many times do we have to teach you this lesson 😭" another fan commented.

Ad

"Can anyone name me a single safety out of Ohio State post urban meyer that’s worth a damn?" another fan said.

Womack is ranked No. 18 in the country and is the best player at his position in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall prospect from the state of Mississippi.

Bralan Womack shed light on the Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites to acquire Hartfield Academy safety, Bralan Womack. The Mississippi native received an offer from the Buckeyes in June last year.

Ad

His offer was followed by a couple of visits to the program, one in November and the other on Saturday, April 5. The five-star prospect shared his thoughts on Ryan Day's program in an interview with On3.

"They have the best shot to develop me and get me to the league," Bralan Womack told On3. " That is how the coaches at Ohio State feel. It is what they do every year. They are doing it with Caleb Downs now. Their message is, if you want to be the best, we have what you need to get there."

The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 is one of the best in the country. It is ranked No. 3 on the Overall Team Rankings, according to 247Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place