"He's so conscious": LaLa Anthony praises son Kiyan Anthony for being a mindful spender

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's ex and Kiyan Anthony's mother, LaLa Anthony, appeared on the SoFi Richer Lives podcast, which aired on Tuesday. The American TV personality and actress spoke about finances, reflecting on the lessons she wished she'd learned earlier and the financial values she's instilling in her son, Kiyan Anthony.

When asked what it's been like raising Kiyan in a completely different environment than the one she grew up in, LaLa said (20:49-21:08):

"As parents, it was always about making sure that he understood the value of things we never like overindulged him in anything and seeing him now as a teenager and he's he's an inc i mean every parent says their kid is incredible yeah my kid is incredible but he doesn't want a lot of things he cares about giving back he cares about helping people."

LaLa Anthony also spoke about how financially conscious Kiyan is (21:08-21:23):

"If I buy him something he's like "Mom, why'd you buy this hoodie? It costs this much money." Like that's too much for something like he's so conscious of these things but that's because growing up we didn't just give him everything i just want him to really understand the value of like hard work and appreciating things and I think he definitely is."

LaLa went further to talk about some of the financial lessons she made sure Kiyan has learned (23:46-24:10):

"With my son now I definitely tell him how important it is to pay attention to the money that's coming in to look at your accounts to not just rely on someone else to tell you to ask questions and notefeel like any question is like a dumb question like ask ask as many questions as possible to learn so even as a teenager now he's way more involved in his own finances and understanding."

With a top high school athlete like Kiyan Anthony, there is definitely a need for financial responsibility, especially with NIL deals coming his way. According to on3, he currently has a nil valuation of $1.1 million.

LaLa Anthony shares the key advice for Kiyan Anthony about choosing right deals

In the same interview, LaLa Anthony also shared some of the lessons she made sure to teach her son Kiyan Anthony about money and brand building. She stated that it was more important to go for the right opportunity rather than just for the paycheck. She said (24:43-24:58):

"Find things that you're really passionate about and that people know okay if you stand behind this it means something cuz that's all you have is like your word and your reputation so just teaching him that like it's not just about constantly chasing the check it's about going after the right opportunities."

She encourages Kiyan to pursue opportunities he's genuinely passionate about rather than chasing money (24:27-24:42):

"Do what you love don't do things just for money do things that you love sign on to deals that you're passionate about something that you want to put your name behind not just like oh they're paying me this so I'm just going to do this I'm going to do that and now you're doing a hundred different things just because you want the money."

Kiyan Anthony has several NIL deals with different brands, including AT&T, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, and PSD underwear, among others.

