"He's a guy that makes all the throws you need to": USC Trojans insider praises recently flipped QB Jonas Williams

Jonas Williams, a four-star quarterback from the class of 2026, flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans from the Oregon Ducks. He pledged his allegiance to the Ducks in August 2024 but took a U-turn on Feb. 21. He chose the Trojans over other programs such as Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan.

Williams took two visits to USC after his commitment to the Oregon Ducks, per Sports Illustrated. His latest visit came in February for the program's Junior Day, which sparked many rumors about a potential flip to Lincoln Riley's program.

The four-star quarterback brings much talent to the Trojans and will bolster the program's roster for the future. On3's Senior Recruiting reporter Scott Schrader spoke about the talented quarterback and what he brings to the USC Trojans.

"He's a guy that makes all the throws you need to... that's for sure," Schrader said on On3 Recruits' 'Inside Scoop.' "He was somebody that looked good to me. But I think what really stands out about him is his complete game when you see him on the football fields on Friday Nights. He has a very much a Caleb Williams-type game."

Jonas Williams is No. 64 in the country and is the sixth-best quarterback in the class of 2026, per On3. He is also the best overall recruit in Illinois from his class.

Jonas Williams spoke about his flip to the USC Trojans

Jonas Williams, the four-star quarterback from Lincoln-Way East High School, took a U-turn on his commitment to the Oregon Ducks and announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Feb. 21.

Williams spoke about his decision to flip to the Trojans and the program's unique way of recruiting:

"Their way of recruiting is a little different," Williams told On3's Scott Schrader. "They kind of wait a little later for quarterbacks, just ‘cause how much they pride themselves in getting the right one. They started talking to me in June and were one of my later offers."

He also cited the importance of the Trojans' coach, Lincoln Riley, and claimed he is the "best coach" to help him develop at the collegiate level.

"I think Lincoln Riley is the best coach to develop me to get to the next level. I think that was important in my decision too," Williams added. "And I think playing for coach Riley, I’ll have the chance to compete and get developed."

USC's class of 2026 is currently the best-ranked class in the country, per 247 Sports. The program has managed to land 11 athletes so far from the class and is looking to add more going forward.

