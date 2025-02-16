"He's keeping his cards very tight to his vest": Recruiting Insider provides an update on 5-star PF Koa Peat's commitment

Five-star recruit Koa Peat is among the rising young hoopers in high school basketball circuit. He is the top performer in Arizona and is ranked fourth as a power forward in the Class of 2025. Nationally, he holds the seventh spot.

The latest edition of National Signing Day has concluded, yet Perry High School's Koa Peat remains uncommitted. Along with Peat, Highland's Nate Ament and Roosevelt's Brayden Burries are the only five-star recruits who have yet to decide on their college program.

National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham for 247Sports commented on Koa Peat's college on Saturday.

"He's keeping his cards very tight to his vest." Branham stated. "Taking visits to both programs. I'm anticipating this recruitment continues to drag on for a couple of weeks. It sounds like the decision could have been coming over the last couple of weeks.....His recruitment has been going back and forth between Arizona and Arizona State."

"But now, it sounds like it could drag out and I would say, if we were to see him announce the commitment date, in the near future, I personally would like Arizona State's chances on this one. But I think the longer that this recruitment plays out and goes on, the more I start to like Arizona's chances. Right now, I am looking more towards early to mid march decision,"he added.

Speculation is high, with over 30 college programs eager to land Koa Peat. Aside from Arizona and Arizona State, Peat has received offers from North Carolina, Texas, and Houston, among others. According to On3, Arizona has a 75.8% chance of landing Peat on the Wildcats' roster.

Koa Peat bags seat at 2025 McDonald's All American Boys roster

On Jan. 27, Koa Peat secured a seat on the prestigious 2025 McDonald's All-American boys roster, joining Chatsworth's Alijah Arenas, Rooseelt's Brayden Burries, whose commitment remains undecided and Utah Prep's AJ Dybantsa.

Alongside being the nation's highly sought-after recruit, Peat has an NIL valuation of $255,000 according to BVM Sports. He ranks No. 8 in the HS Basketball NIL rank and No. 78 in the NIL 100 club, with Arch Manning topping the chart with $6.5 million, followed by Ace Flagg's elder brother Cooper Flagg with $4.8 million(NIL 100 Club), per On3.

In March 2024, he was also awarded the title of the Gatorade Arizona Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

