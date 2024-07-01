“He’s one of the best coaches” - USC HC Lincoln Riley lands commitment from 4-star WR Corey Simms

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has secured a commitment from four-star wide receiver Corey Simms. Hailing from Mater Dei High School in California, Simms had narrowed his choices to Missouri, Penn State, and USC before making his final decision.

According to 247Sports Composite, Simms ranks as the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 35 overall prospect in the nation. Simms praised Riley while speaking to On3:

"Lincoln Riley, he's one of the best head coaches in the country and that made a big difference."

Throughout his official visits, Corey Simms and his family considered what each school offered both athletically and academically. Ultimately, they decided on USC a few days ago and reflecting on his decision, Simms told On3,

“After my last official visit, I came home, talked things out with my parents for a couple of days, and that is when I made the decision on USC. I went back and forth for a while, and it was a hard decision because I had to find where I belonged on and off the field.

“Lincoln Riley is one of the best coaches in the country, he has one of the best offenses in the country, USC offers great academics and I get to live in Los Angeles attending one of the best schools in the country.”

Riley's success with recruiting top talent like Corey Simms bodes well for USC's future. Following a successful 12-2 season in 2022, capped with a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl victory, the Trojans are poised to continue their resurgence under Riley.

Corey Simms chooses USC for "More than football"

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has added another top recruit to his roster with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Corey Simms. Despite strong offers from Missouri and Penn State, Simms chose USC for its off-field opportunities.

“USC talked about what I would do after football,” Simms shared. “They showed me the opportunities after football. Yes, I love the offense and all of that, but life after football was big for me and my decision. With USC, it is more than football.”

Ranked No. 293 in the On3 Industry Ranking, Corey Simms valued USC's entire package, taking into account both educational and post-football opportunities. While their offense and stable coaching staff were major factors, their support system and Riley's challenging him sealed the deal.

“Coach Riley made a big impact on me. We have talked on the phone a lot and he challenged me. I would be on the phone with him while working out and he would tell me things I could do better. That alone showed me he cared and we built a strong relationship.”

While Simms' commitment is a significant win, USC lost top-100 linebacker Noah Mikhail to Texas A&M earlier the same day, so there is still a lot of work to be done.

