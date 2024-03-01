NHL trade rumors: Insider links Noah Hanifin to Bruins, Lightning

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic has shared some interesting news. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have shown interest in acquiring Calgary Flames’ defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The Score has rated Hanifin as the top potential trade target. He has 11 goals and 34 points through 59 games while averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice time this season.

Hanifin carries a $4.95 million cap hit and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Hanifin’s contract includes a no-trade clause. This means he can select up to eight teams on his no-trade list, narrowing down Calgary’s options for trading him.

Boston recently lost Hampus Lindholm to a week-to-week injury, while Tampa Bay has been without Mikhail Sergachev due to a leg issue.

The Flames have already been active in the trade market, dealing away Elias Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev over the past few weeks. Moving Hanifin would continue their roster overhaul leading up to the deadline.

Chris Johnston's thoughts on Noah Hanifin’s eight-team no-trade clause:

Chris Johnston recently shared his thoughts on Hanifin’s eight-team no-trade clause and his team's preference for the move.

"He’s got some say in the matter," Johnston said. "He’s got eight teams on a no-trade clause — a limited no-trade clause. I’m told that they’re not all Canadian teams and that there’s maybe an open destination there."

Johnston also pointed out that Hanifin will likely sign his next contract with an American team.

“But the feeling is he’s going to end up south of the border because it is believed to be his preference to sign his next contract somewhere in the U.S," Johnston said. "As we look for destinations where he might land there’s a number of teams with interest but keep your eye on the Tampa Bay Lightning.”

It is more likely that Hanifin will move to a new team before the NHL trade deadline.