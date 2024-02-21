NHL trade rumors: Insider hints at Noah Hanifin contract clause that could dampen Canucks' pursuit of Flames defenseman

Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin has been the subject of much trade speculation ahead of the March 8 deadline. The 27-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has not come to terms on a contract extension with Calgary, making a trade seem likely.

In a recent update, hockey insider Chris Johnston provided new details on Hanifin's situation:

“The [Calgary] Flames have made a concerted effort to sign the pending unrestricted free-agent defenseman. And they may still have another push to try to get that done. But with a little bit more than two weeks to go before the deadline, it’s seeming increasingly likely that 27-year-old defenseman will be moved elsewhere."

Johnston pointed out Hanifin’s eight-team no-trade clause:

"He’s got some say in the matter. He’s got eight teams on a no-trade clause — a limited no-trade clause. I’m told that they’re not all Canadian teams and that there’s maybe an open destination there."

Additionally, Johnston said it is believed Hanifin prefers to sign his next contract with an American team:

“But the feeling is he’s going to end up south of the border because it is believed to be his preference to sign his next contract somewhere in the U.S. As we look for destinations where he might land there’s a number of teams with interest but keep your eye on the Tampa Bay Lightning.”

This development might dampen the Vancouver Canucks' chances of acquiring the defenseman. Vancouver was previously considered a possible landing spot for Hanifin. His reported preference to play in the United States could pose a challenge.

Even if the Canucks were to acquire Hanifin through a trade, persuading him to commit long-term to Vancouver could prove challenging.

Noah Hanifin on trade decision

Noah Hanifin recently shared his thoughts on trade with hockey insider Eric Francis, saying:

“It’s a huge decision, and my family plays a huge part in that."

Hanifin said he discussed the trade with his family:

“My fiancée, my parents, my brother and sisters were all home, so I was able to discuss with them the whole situation because obviously it’s going to be coming to a head sooner rather than later.”

Noah Hanifin's contract clause and preferences point to a more likely trade and signing with an American club.