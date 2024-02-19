NHL Trade Rumors: Insider links Noah Hanifin with Central Division contenders

With the NHL trade deadline fast approaching, talks of a potential exit for Noah Hanifin from Calgary are picking up steam. Hanifin is among several Calgary Flames stars reportedly on the trade block ahead of deadline day.

The 27-year-old is currently on the radar of multiple NHL teams. With deadline day fast approaching, the Flames defenseman was recently linked with a potential move to the Dallas Stars according to NHL insider Jeff Marek. Marek, on the 32 Thoughts Podcast said,

"I wonder even though Dallas is probably looking for a right shot D, would they be interested in Noah Hanifin, they just lost Jani Hakanpää... I don't know how they would do it by way of what they would have to give or how they could fit in"

The Dallas Stars are enjoying a stellar campaign thus far. Sitting comfortably at the top of Central Division, adding a star of Noah Hanifin's caliber would go a long way in helping them make a deep playoff run this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs among other NHL teams linked with Noah Hanifin trade

When a star of this caliber is available in the market, teams would be bound to be lurking around the corner to get a chance to swoop up such a talent. When looking at potential landing spots, there are multiple teams that would like to land the defenseman.

Born in Boston, Noah Hanifin would fit like a glove in the current Boston Bruins side. Behind Hampus Lindholm on the left side, Hanifin would be a better alternative for the Bruins than free agents Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort.

If ever the Toronto Maple Leafs needed a player like Hanifin, its now. The Maple Leafs are in desperate need of help with their blue line and Noah Hanifin would almost be a perfect addition.

The Maple Leafs currently sitting third in the Atlantic Division need to address their defensive situation if they want to go all the way this season.

Going head-to-head with the Maple Leafs for a spot in the playoffs, Tampa Bay Lightning are strong contenders for the Stanley Cup this season. Having lost their star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to injury, the addition of Hanifin could be pivotal for the Lightning. Given the season Victor Hedman is having, adding Hanifin to their ranks would massively boost their odds of making the playoffs.