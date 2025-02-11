"He been watching Kobe": Hoops fans react to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' performance in 27-point win at the HS playoffs 

Alijah Arenas, son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, has continued to turn heads with his performances for Chatsworth High School. However, this time a special guest was in the stands watching Arenas' game on Monday.

USC coach Eric Musselman saw Arenas lead his team to a 27-point win (71-44) with a double-double after he scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Famous basketball page Ballislife shared some highlights from the game.

Hoops fans were also in awe of his performance and took to the comments section to share their reaction.

"You can tell he got a little bit of his father game, but you could tell he been watching Kobe far as his footwork goes," a fan commented.

Another fan claimed:

"Nothing u can do. I know both schools, the coach at the opposing school. I asked him bout his players. No one on that Opposing team is even close to his Alijah skills set. Basically they aren't good enough to make it hard for Alijah. Everything too easy."

"He’s probably the most complete player in high school 🏫 he going to be a baller 🏀," a fan called him the most complete high school player.

More fans joined the conversation.

"I can’t wait to see his lil brother he’s up next!" this fan mentioned Aloni Arenas.

A fan commented:

"He’ll be gr8 one and done top 10 pick after that year and then an elite pro on the jazz."

"Offensive machine one and done wanna see other parts of his game amongst elite players!!! Very very smooth 🏀💪🏽," another fan commented.

Alijah Arenas shows off his ridiculous Eastbay dunk

In the 64-55 win over El Camino Real on Wednesday, Alijah Arenas finished with 26 points on his senior night game. Furthermore, in a series of events, Arenas stole the ball and was swiftly away on a fastbreak.

The 6-foot-5 finished the fastbreak with a ridiculous Eastbay dunk. Famous basketball page, Qwik11 Hoops, shared the video:

Alijah Arenas will be accompanied by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter at Eric Musselman's team next season.

