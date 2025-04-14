  • home icon
High school OT7 football team hits Shedeur Sanders' "perfect timing" during surprise visit from Colorado QB

By Insiya Johar
Modified Apr 14, 2025 11:31 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made a surprise visit to OT7's football team in Dallas on Saturday amid ongoing talks regarding his NFL draft. A fan (ym_boog32) shared a video of Shedeur Sanders' visit on Instagram on Saturday.

The first slide is a video of the players posing for a picture with the quarterback, holding up their wrists, copying Sanders' signature celebration: flashing his watch to opposing fans and players.

The young athletes also sang the line from Shedeur's 2024 song, 'Perfect Timing':

"They told me bust down my AP, perfect timin' (Perfect timin')"

In the caption, the fan wrote:

"Even On The Weekends, He’s In Legendary Mode Showing Love & Support, While Inspiring Those Coming Up Next. (Shedeur Met Them In The Airport Leaving Pittsburgh, & Told Them He’d Come Support Them. It’s Safe To Say That He Kept His Word) 🦾."
The fourth season of Overtime's 7x7 football league kicked off in Dallas, Texas, on March 15 and is considered an important event for high school football athletes to showcase their skills and abilities. While the regular season concluded on April 6, a new golden ticket tournament began on April 12, allowing 12 teams outside the regular season to compete.

Shedeur Sanders visits OT7 game, league to maximize the visibility of high school football athletes

Shedeur Sanders' visit to Dallas was aimed at boosting athletes' morale. The league features 18 teams from across the nation, mentored by NFL stars such as Former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton and 2x Biletnikoff award winner Michael Crabtree, among others. It has a wide appeal in the recruitment landscape, with 30% of players drafted into the NFL.

The high school recruitment circuit validates OT7's demonstration of skills and evaluation. On3's Director of Scouting Charles Power said (per Youth Sports Business Report.):

"We’ve seen the majority of the top skill prospects play in OT7 over the past several years. ... The setting allows us to evaluate these top prospects against other top recruits ... provides a great look at these prospects. ”

Notable OT7 alumni include Bryce Underwood, Jeremiah Smith, Nico Iamaleava, and Jaime Ffrench among others.

Insiya Johar

Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism.

Edited by Ruth John S
