Michigan's star recruit Bryce Underwood hypes Dallas Cowboys trade with 3-word reaction

Michigan's top quarterback recruit, Bryce Underwood, is hyped about the Dallas Cowboys' latest trade. The No. 1 high school prospect took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the Cowboys acquiring quarterback Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots. Underwood, who has been making headlines for his elite arm talent and poised play, shared a story featuring a graphic of Milton's trade news with the caption:

"LETS GOOOO JOE ✌🏾."

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

The move sends Milton, a former Michigan and Tennessee standout, to Dallas in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Underwood's excitement highlights the connection between Michigan quarterbacks, as Milton once played for the Wolverines before transferring to Tennessee.

The New England Patriots have sent quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade that also includes a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217). In return, New England received a 2025 fifth-round selection (No. 171).

Milton is expected to serve as Dak Prescott’s primary backup as the veteran quarterback battles injury concerns. A sixth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Milton gained attention for his powerful arm and ability to salvage broken plays. His standout moment came in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, where he completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards, boasting a 76% completion rate.

Bryce Underwood once reflected on flipping commitment from LSU to Michigan

For months, Michigan football fans braced for disappointment while outsiders mocked their optimism. But on Nov. 21, 2024, the narrative flipped—Bryce Underwood, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, decommitted from LSU and pledged to the Wolverines, ending an 11-month commitment to the Tigers.

LSU fans speculated that Michigan’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals played a key role, but Underwood dismissed that notion on The Rich Eisen Show.

“That was really the last thing that was on the bucket list, honestly,” he said.

Instead, Underwood emphasized his lifelong fandom.

"Honestly, both are great programs, have a lot of love for the both of them, honestly," Underwood said. "So with me being a Michigan fan growing up, of course, that was one of the big factors, biggest things that dawned on me, of course, playing for the Motor City Wolverines and things like that."

The Belleville High School star built a dominant high school career, posting a 50-4 record with two state championships. His 12,919 all-purpose yards included 11,488 passing yards and 152 touchdowns—both state records.

As a senior, he threw for 2,509 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions, while adding 600 rushing yards and six scores. His career was marked by a 38-game winning streak and multiple state records.

