Patriots confident about Will Campbell's status as LT despite LSU star's arm size concerns

On Monday, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made clear that he sees LSU Tigers star offensive lineman Will Campbell as a left tackle.

Ad

The Athletic's Chad Graff shared the news on X and highlighted some of Vrabel's comments from the annual coaches meetings.

"Mike Vrabel said the Patriots view Will Campbell as a left tackle. As for what the Pats will do at LT? Vrabel: 'I think the draft is going to be a good option for us,'" Graff tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Much has been made this offseason about whether Campbell's arm measurements were any cause for concern for his chances of succeeding in the NFL.

NFL.com even posted an article highlighting how Campbell's original arm measurements of 32 5/8 were incorrect and the correct measurement was 33 inches.

Campbell has publicly outlined in interviews how he is frustrated with the current discussion about his arm size measurements impacting his chances of succeeding in the NFL or being drafted in a prime position.

Ad

NFL analyst Mike Triplett outlined a quote by Campbell on X.

"Strong words from LSU OL and top draft prospect Will Campbell on scrutiny over his arm length: 'For 2 years, nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play. So now all of a sudden, an arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS ...'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Campbell 2025 NFL Draft Outlook

In his latest 2025 NFL mock draft, analyst Daniel Jeremiah predicted that Campbell would be selected No. 10 overall by the Chicago Bears and play at the left tackle position.

"The overhaul of the offensive line is now complete with a new left tackle in place. Chicago's trio of March O-line acquisitions would be sandwiched between two top-10 picks in Campbell and right tackle Darnell Wright," Jeremiah wrote on NFL.com

That mock draft result meant that Vrabel and the Patriots decided against taking Campbell with their first-round pick. Instead, the New England franchise selected Colorado Buffaloes' dual-threat wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.