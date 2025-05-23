High school tennis sensation Anna Frey gets wild card entry to WTA125 tournament ft. Genie Bouchard, Christina McHale and others

North Carolina commit Anna Frey gears up for the 2025 WTA125 tournament, scheduled from July 6-13, at Newport, Rhode Island. She has received a qualifying wild card entry to the Hall of Fame Open tourney. Moreover, Eugenie Bouchard and Christina McHale have been awarded the first WTA main draw wildcards.

Wildcards are awarded to those players whose rankings are not high enough to qualify for the respective tournament, and those candidates are directly accepted into the matchups.

The International Hall of Fame's X handle announced the Wildcard entry.

"Confirmed for the Hall of Fame Open in Newport! @geniebouchard and @ChristinaMcHale are joining the 32 player WTA 125 singles filed with Anna Frey joining as a qualifying wildcard."

"WTA is back in Newport with equal prize money supported by the International Tennis Hall of Fame," it added.

Anna Frey has proven her skill on the WTA and ITF tours with 21 singles wins. Meanwhile, Bouchard is a Canadian tennis player who was the 2014 Wimbledon singles finalist and has been named Tennis Canada's Female Player of the Year four times.

On the other hand, McHale is a two-time quarterfinalist in WTA 1000 tournaments and has represented the USA in the Billie Jean King Cup competition.

The 2025 Hall of Fame Open marks the return of women's professional tennis to Newport for the first time since 1990. It also features equal cash prizes for both male and female winners.

"Hosting the Hologic WTA Tour underscores the Hall of Fame's commitment to equal opportunity, and we are dedicated to providing equal prize money to both the men;s and women's draws," Brewer Rowe, Hall of Fame Open's director.

"We are looking forward to announcing more player commitments in the following month," Rowe stated.

Anna Frey heads to Waco to support Tar Heels at the 2025 NCAA Women's Championship

Anna Frey committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels in January and since then, has been actively cheering on her future teammates. During the 2025 NCAA Women's Championship, which concluded over the weekend, Frey headed to Waco, Texas, to watch North Carolina duel against LSU. She even dropped a video snippet, showcasing her support, with the following caption.

"Goodluck in Waco."

The Tar Heels edged out LSU, 4-2, in the quarterfinals, but were defeated by Georgia, 4-1, in the semifinals.

