TikTok and tennis sensation Anna Frey shares her reaction to Hawaii photo dump with friends

UNC Tar Heels commit Anna Frey is a TikTok and tennis sensation, who shot to fame last year for her resemblance to San Francisco 49ers Brock Purdy. Since then, she has leveraged her social capital, amassing more than two million followers on TikTok and 841,000 followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, she dropped a photo dump from her trip to Hawaii with her friends on her Instagram stories. The original post was made by fellow tennis player Jane Dunyon.

"Hawaii dump :))," Dunyon captioned.

Frey added a two-word comment.

"Awww miss," Frey wrote.

TikTok and Tennis sensation Anna Frey shares her reaction to Hawaii photodump with friends via Instagram (image credit: instagram/jane_dunyon)

Frey has landed three NIL deals and is the No. 1-ranked high school tennis player and No. 10 in the Women's NIL 100, with a NIL valuation of $681,278. She has signed deals with FILA, Head USA and a recent deal with candy brand, Nerds. She is also a partner of Udo Cam, a tech company based in Utah.

"I just got a huge thing of Nerds," Frey said in February, via FOX 13 News Utah. "My siblings ate it all of it all ready. I barely got any."

She also talked about NIL, female sports and being an inspiration to young tennis players.

"Right now, I think female sports is rising so much," Frey said. "And so is the NIL department, so it is a good time. I want to inspire others to play tennis. I meet a lot of little girls who play tennis and they're the sweetest girls ever."

She committed to the Tar Heels in January and constantly posts shoutouts for her future team on her Instagram account.

"I am so excited," Frey said. "North Carolina was one of my dream schools since I was little. I think it will be good to switch up some training. I've been here my whole life, so I'm excited to elevate my game even more at UNC."

In her tennis career, she has earned $10,174, according to WTA Tennis.

Anna Frey headed to Waco to cheer for Tar Heels at the 2025 NCAA women's tennis championship

On Sunday, the 2025 NCAA women's tennis championship concluded at the Hurd Tennis Centre in Waco, Texas, with Georgia Gwinnett clinching the victory cup. North Carolina made it to the semifinals but were edged out by Georgia 4-0 on Saturday.

Anna Frey headed to Waco on Friday during the semifinal bracket between the Tar Heels and Tigers. North Carolina defeated LSU 4-2.

“Huge credit to North Carolina,” LSU coach Taylor Fogleman said, via the team's website. “I think they obviously are a great team, and extremely well coached."

Tthe Tar Heels won the 2023 NCAA women's tennis championship and was the runner-up in 2024.

