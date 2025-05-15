VIDEO: UNC-bound Anna Frey shares wholesome snippet as she heads to cheer for Tar Heels against LSU

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship is underway in Texas. Class of 2026 UNC commit Anna Frey is all set to hype up her future team as she heads to Waco to watch the championship.

North Carolina's Tar Heels will compete against the LSU Tigers in the quarterfinals at the Hurd Tennis Centre in Waco, Texas. The winners will proceed to the semifinals, scheduled on Saturday.

To cheer for her team and express her support, on Wednesday, Frey dropped a video montage on her Instagram handle. She's in white attire, sporting the Tar Heels' logo, vibing to Jay-Z's Public Service Announcement.

"Goodluck in Waco," wrote Anna Frey.

The Tar Heels won the 2023 NCAA championship and were the runner-ups the following year.

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship is part of a two-year pilot program, wherein the women's singles and doubles championships were conducted in the fall of 2024. The team events are ongoing presently in Waco, Texas.

Frey committed to the Tar Heels in February. She announced her verbal pledge via an Instagram post.

"So soo happy to announce my verbal commitment to play D1 tennis at the University of North Carolina!” Frey wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you to my family, friends and coaches for all the love and support from day 1. Can’t wait for this next chapter in life… we’re just getting started baby! So excited to be a Tar Heel!🥹🩵#UNC."

UNC commit Anna Frey holds three NIL deals, ranks No. 10 in the Women's NIL 100 club

Anna Frey holds three NIL deals with Head USA, FILA and the candy brand, Nerds. She has also become a partner with Udo Cam, a tech company in Utah.

“I’m so excited to partner with HEAD." Anna Frey said. "I love their commitment to the sport and to helping athletes reach their full potential,"

“As an athlete, I’ve always admired FILA’s commitment to both athletics and style, so to now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor for me."

On Aug. 18, during The Land Tournament, Frey beat World No. 108 Tamara Korpatsch from Germany 6-4, 6-4. The following November, at the Dow Tennis Classic in Midland, she defeated World No. 309 Gabriela Lee 6-4, 6-2. Throughout her career, she has won prize money worth $10,174 according to WTA Tennis.

Her current singles ranking is 895, while she is ranked 898th in doubles. She is ranked No. 1 in women's high school tennis and No. 10 in the Women's NIL 100 club, with a valuation of $681,000 according to On3.

Beyond her athletic career, she gained fame after her uncanny resemblance to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Capitalizing on her viral popularity, she amassed 2 million TikTok followers and 84,000 Instagram followers.

