Meet Anna Frey, UNC's hottest tennis phenom with 3 NIL deals and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram

Anna Frey is one of the most popular young tennis players on the college circuit and plays for North Carolina. She has also signed three NIL deals so far and has a fairly high social media following.

Frey's current singles ranking is 895 while she is ranked 898th in doubles. The teenager joined the University of North Carolina's tennis team earlier this year and will play D1 tennis for them. Not long after this, she signed her third NIL deal.

Anna Frey signed her first two NIL deals in 2024 with sports brands FILA and HEAD. As quoted by Forbes, she told about her collaboration with HEAD:

“I’m so excited to partner with HEAD. I love their commitment to the sport and to helping athletes reach their full potential. I’m excited to share this journey with you all and continue to encourage young people to pick up a racquet and get out on the court.

Speaking of joining up with FILA, Frey said:

“As an athlete, I’ve always admired FILA’s commitment to both athletics and style, so to now be a part of that legacy is truly an honor for me. I can’t wait to bring my passion for tennis and fashion to this partnership and inspire the next generation both on and off the court."

The teenager's third NIL deal was with the candy brand Nerds. She has a pretty high following on social media, with over 848,000 followers on Instagram and over 2 million on TikTok.

Anna Frey competed in the qualifiers of the US Open girls singles event in 2024

Anna Frey competed in a number of tournaments in 2024, which included the qualifiers of the girls singles event at that year's US Open. The teenager faced Frances's Ksenia Efremova in the first round and won the opening set 6-3. Efremova won the second set 6-1 to force the match to a ten-point tiebreak, which she went on to win 10-8.

Earlier, Frey took part in the qualifiers of the Tennis in the Land in Cleveland and beat then-World No. 108 Tamara Korpatsch 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round before losing 2-6, 3-6 to Viktorija Golubic.

This year, Anna Frey competed in just two ITF-level singles events, the first of which came in Georgia. The teenager faced Italy's Jessca Pieri in the first round of qualifiers of an USTA W75 competition and lost 3-6, 4-6.

Her second singles event was a USTA W35 tournament and she faced Canada's Carol Zhao in the opening round. Frey got off to a fine start and won the opening set 6-1. However, Zhao fought back and took the next two sets to register a 1-6, 5-7, 4-6 win.

Anna Frey's career prize money earnings in tennis currently stand at $10,471 and she has won 21 out of 41 singles matches so far. The American's highest singles ranking is 802 while her best doubles ranking is 857.

