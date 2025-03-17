“Him not being ranked higher is beyond me”: Football fans react to Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase’s high school clips

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of the NFL's best players. The 6-foot superstar from Louisiana signed a four-year, $161 million extension with Cincinnati on Sunday. $112 million of that contract is guaranteed money, making him the league's highest-paid wide receiver.

Chase had a fantastic season last year as he led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns, despite being on a 9-8 team and missing the playoffs. He has formed a lethal partnership with the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the duo has been sensational since leading the LSU Tigers to the 2019 national title.

The receiver had to work hard for his big paycheck. He was a four-star recruit at Archbishop Rummel High School in the New Orleans area. SportsCenter shared his high school highlights on Instagram, and fans were impressed.

"He BEEN OPEN!!!" one fan said.

"He was out there jogging in high school!" another fan wrote.

"Destined for greatness buddy got glue hands fr," another fan commented.

Chase racked up 1,708 yards, and 17 touchdowns on 127 receptions last season and was a first-team All-Pro selection.

"Damn bro just seemed a step faster than all them dudes," one fan wrote.

"Him not being ranked higher is beyond me! There weren’t 268 players better!!!" another fan wrote.

"Bro it don’t even look like he trying," another fan commented.

Ja'Marr Chase went on to play at LSU and was part of one of the best teams in college football history. The 2019 LSU Tigers dominated the season like no other team en route to winning the national championship.

Ja'Marr Chase had a 1,000-yard season as a high school senior

Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver, had a strong final year at the high school level. The four-star recruit racked up 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns on 61 receptions and helped his team to a 6-5 record, according to MaxPreps.

Chase was heavily recruited and received offers from programs such as LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee. He eventually chose the Tigers and signed with them in February 2018.

Ja'Marr Chase was ranked as the No.52 in the country and was the eighth-best wide receiver in the Class of 2018, according to On3. He was also the third-best overall recruit from the state of Louisiana.

He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver at LSU in 2019.

