"His body ain't ready for college ball": Hoops fans slam one aspect of Duke target Nate Ament's game ahead of his college career

Uncommitted five-star small forward Nate Ament has gotten a lot of fans as he continues to hold out on his commitment. This frustration from fans was seen in a Reddit post on Monday, following last Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit, where some holes in the high school star's game were seen.

The post pointed out that Ament was not very assertive, unlike other players in the game like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, or Darius Acuff Jr. The Redditor who posted on r/ NBA Draft, noted that the five-star seemed to be hesitant in shooting and ended up with zero shots in the entire game.

This had many fans talking, with many agreeing with the sentiment:

"His body ain't ready for college ball, and especially not pro ball," one fan said.

"Yes. He never struck me off as an assertive player even before that game. Reminds me a bit of Risacher's demeanor predraft," another fan said.

"His explosiveness is probably his biggest concern as well as strength, he’s nowhere near the best athlete in the class," one fan said.

However, there were also several Redditors who defended Nate Ament, saying that this was not how he usually played.

"I hope not that was the first time I’ve ever seen him have a game like that," one fan said.

"From my understanding he’s a late bloomer so he may still be figuring it out mentally. Even when playing u18 Americup I noticed he looked passive out there. College is going to be huge in terms of determining his place on the court psychologically." another fan said.

"it's basketball bro everyone is skinny at 17 this rhetoric should've ended with kd and then chet yet its still going on," one fan said.

Fans react to Nate Ament lacking in assertiveness claims (Source: Reddit)

For now, all the talk surrounding Ament is mostly about where he would go for college. There are five schools left in contention, and they are Duke, Louisville, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Nate Ament says he might make his decision in a week or two

Before Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit, Nate Ament sat down for an interview with basketball insider Krysten Peek, and he finally updated his timeline on when he will be making his decision.

“Next week or two,” Nate Ament told Krysten Peek.

Ament originally planned to make his decision on April 1, during the McDonald's All-American Game. However, he pushed it back to after the NCAA National Tournament Final Four, though he was vague and it not offer an exact timeline on when his decision would be revealed.

