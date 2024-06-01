Montverde Academy, the nation's top high school basketball program, has secured a significant addition to its roster: four-star guard Dante Allen. The 6-foot-3 guard from Riviera Preparatory School in Florida, recognized as a top-80 prospect in the class of 2025, brings notable talent to Montverde for his upcoming senior season.

Allen expressed his excitement about joining the program as:

"The chance to play against the top competition was something I wanted."

Allen's reputation has been cemented through his impressive performances on the EYBL circuit, where he recently averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during the Memorial Day weekend.

He showcased his defensive prowess by amassing nine steals over five games. Ranked the No. 78 overall prospect by 247Sports and the No. 10 player in Florida, Allen is also a top-100 player and top-15 shooting guard in his class.

Montverde head coach Kevin Boyle expressed his enthusiasm for Allen's arrival, stating:

“Dante has always stood out to me, both in high school and AAU, every time I have seen him play over the years. He is always vocal, always playing hard, and his teams always seem to win.”

Dante Allen, who received a scholarship offer from Syracuse in late April, expressed his reasons for joining Montverde:

"For a few reasons because they have maybe the highest level for training for high schoolers, they’ll probably have the best schedule possible, and mainly I wanted to show that I can run alongside and against the best players in the country.”

Dante Allen joins Montverde Academy amid elite competition

Dante Allen will be joining a talented roster at Montverde, including top-30 small forward Hudson Greer and five-star point guard Kayden Allen, aiming to defend their Chipotle Nationals title. Allen’s addition is a strategic move to maintain Montverde's dominance in high school basketball.

For the 2024-25 season, senior Dante Allen will face top-tier competition as Montverde competes in the prestigious Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Scholastic (EYBL Scholastic), a 14-member conference.

In his junior year, Dante Allen showed off his skills at Riviera Preparatory School, where he averaged 21.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.0 assists per game. His outstanding performance helped the team win its second consecutive Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A state championship.

Allen has garnered the attention of several top programs with his impressive abilities, leading to scholarship offers from Villanova, Michigan, Miami, UCF, Florida Gulf Coast, Memphis, LSU, Illinois, Georgetown, Creighton, Marquette, and Notre Dame.

In the spring, Dante Allen played well in the AAU circuit. He was part of the 17U team that plays for Nightrydas Elite based in Miami for the Nike EYBL league. Nightrydas has played 14-1 in four EYBL sessions and is expected to win Peach Jam which will be held at North Augusta, S.C. at the end of the season.