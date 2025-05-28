Houston signee Isiah Harwell shares 5-word reaction as Milos Uzan withdraws from the NBA Draft to remain with Kelvin Sampson

Five-star Houston signee Isiah Harwell shared his reaction to the news that the Cougars guard Milos Uzan is pulling out of the NBA Draft to return for another season under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard reposted the update on his Instagram Story with a short, fired-up caption:

"Let's get to it los."

Houston signee Isiah Harwell shares 5-word reaction. (Image via Instagram @isiah_harwell1)

Milos Uzan just concluded an impressive junior season with the Houston Cougars, where he averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. His performance was a key part of Houston's stellar 35-5 record, helping the team clinch the Big 12 regular-season title and finish as runners-up in the NCAA Tournament. Uzan's efforts earned him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.

With one more year of college basketball eligibility left, Uzan decided to pull out of the NBA draft and spent the next college season with the Houston Cougars. His decision is definitely a boost for Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who will be hoping to build upon their brilliant performance next season.

Apart from Uzan, Houston's second-leading scorer, Emanuel Sharp, is also returning for his senior year, as is Joseph Tuglerm, who won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

With the addition of five-star high school prospects Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac Jr., alongside four-star guards Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson, coach Kelvin Sampson is building what looks like a stacked roster heading into next season.

Five-star prospect Isiah Harwell explains his decision to choose Houston

Isiah Harwell chose the Houston Cougars over other top college programs like Gonzaga, California, North Carolina, and Texas. Speaking to ESPN, Harwell revealed that one major reason behind his decision to commit to the Cougars.

"Houston was very consistent recruiting me during my injury and rehab," Harwell said (via ESPN). "On my visit, it was a family atmosphere. I got to spend a lot of time with the players and we ended up sitting around and they were talking (about) how they all arrived at Houston. Their culture is real."

Harwell had suffered a knee injury during his junior year at Wasatch Academy, which forced him to miss part of the season.

