Houston signee Isiah Harwell shares his reaction as NBA veteran Jalen Rose features him in McDonald's All-American IG post

NBA veteran Jalen Rose featured as a special guest and alumni speaker at the 2025 McDonald's All-American games last month. Rose's Instagram post on Wednesday featured moments from the McDAAG and profiled Houston signee Isiah Harwell in one of the slides. Harwell was part of the East roster and registered 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Harwell reposted it on his story and shared his reaction.

"@jalenvseeverybody 🙏🏾"

Jalen Rose was also part of the broadcast team for the 2025 March Madness.

Last year in September, Harwell committed to the Cougars and credited coach Kelvin Sampson for his decision.

"Coach Sampson is a cool dude," Harwell told ESPN. "He knows what it takes for players to reach the next level, we talked about that. I need to shoot 38-40% from 3, average six or seven rebounds and play defense on the opponent's best perimeter player."

In his junior year, Harwell sustained an ACL injury, which led him to sit on the bench for the rest of the season, but he made a comeback. In the home conference game the following November, he led Wasatch Academy to a 57-48 win over Veritas Academy.

He scored 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals, receiving the Player of the Game title. In addition to that, he led his high school to a 63-54 Hoophall Classic victory over La Lumiere.

In addition to Coach Sampson, Harwell said Houston's persistent recruitment led him to his decision.

"Houston was very consistent recruiting me during my injury and rehab, "Harwell added.

Houston signee Isiah Harwell hypes up South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles

On Wednesday, Isiah Harwell hyped up South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles on his 2025 NBA draft declaration with the following message:

"YES CMB I LOVE ITTTT."

Isiah Harwell, a five-star signee, holds the No. 2 rank in Utah and No. 5 as a shooting guard in the Class of 2025. Nationally, he is ranked in the No. 13th spot per On3. In his high school career till now, he has played 19 games, averaging 14.0 P/G, 1.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per MaxPreps.

