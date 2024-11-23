How was Tom Brady involved in No. 1 prospect Bryce Underwood flipping from LSU to Michigan? Explained

Several factors were at play when Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. While many think the change of heart was influenced by a reported $12 million NIL deal with Michigan (according to ESPN), others believe he will get more playing time with the Wolverines.

However, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Michigan leveraged football legend Tom Brady, a former Wolverine and seven-time Super Bowl champion. According to Zenitz's report:

“A FaceTime conversation between Brady and Underwood a few weeks ago marked the beginning of their relationship, which grew over multiple conversations, sources told CBS Sports."

Brady had a successful collegiate career at Michigan, including the Orange Bowl win against Alabama in 1999. During their call, he reportedly told Underwood that he would be a resource for the young dual-threat quarterback should he flip to the Wolverines.

This mentorship from one of the greatest quarterbacks evidently resonated with the five-star recruit, who is also a Michigan native and grew up a fan of the Wolverines himself.

The factors that led to Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU to Michigan

Michigan pulled out all the stops to flip Bryce Underwood's pledge from LSU. His change of heart could be partly financial, as Michigan initially offered him $10.5 million over four years in NIL deals, according to On3. ESPN reported Thursday that the amount was later increased to $12 million.

As for LSU, the school offered Underwood $1.5 million per year, which would have made him the highest-paid player on the team, according to The Baton Rogue Advocate.

Another factor may be that LSU's current quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, is reportedly returning to Baton Rouge next year. This could mean that Underwood would see less playing time at LSU, whereas Michigan might have an open quarterback slot for him next season.

And then there's the Tom Brady factor. But whatever actually pushed Bryce Underwood to flip, the bottom line is that it worked.

