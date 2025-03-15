“I don’t blame him”: CFB fans react as 4-star TE Carson Sneed scheduled to visit Coach Prime’s Colorado despite being committed to major SEC team

Carson Sneed, a four-star tight end from Nashville, Tennessee, is being heavily recruited by top programs in the country, despite his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. Sneed pledged his allegiance to the Vols in August last year but is still exploring his options.

The four-star prospect is set for a visit to Colorado this weekend. The Buffaloes are heavily recruiting the tight end and are hoping to flip him from Knoxville to Boulder. Sneed's upcoming visit has generated a lot of buzz on social media as fans expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

Colorado fans are hyped to have him in Boulder and took subtle digs at Tennessee. The Vols faithful, on the other hand, trolled the tight end's visit to Colorado.

"Looking for any place other than Knoxville. I don’t blame him," one fan said.

"What a horrific visit young man," other fan wrote.

"Let’s go CU," another fan commented.

The Buffaloes extended an offer to Sneed in January this year. He chose the Volunteers over top programs such as SMU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Louisville, Auburn, Ole Miss and Ohio State.

"Great news! Enjoy your visit," another fan commented.

"The beefaloes don't compare," another fan chimed in.

Carson Sneed is ranked No. 279 in the country and is the 14th-best tight end in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the seventh-best overall recruit from the state of Tennessee.

Carson Sneed sheds light on his thoughts about the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host Carson Sneed on March 15. Deion Sanders and company have had the four-star tight end on their radar since extending an offer to him in January this year.

The Tennessee native spoke about his upcoming visit to Boulder and also shared his thoughts about the program.

"I’m really interested in the opportunity to get coached by some legends and guys with lots of ball knowledge," Carson Sneed said, as per SI. "And if I end up there, I could get developed by those guys."

The Colorado Buffaloes are yet to land a commitment from the Class of 2026. Their Class of 2025 was ranked No. 27 in the country, as per 247Sports, and Sanders will hope to land as many athletes from that class as possible.

