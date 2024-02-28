Has Tennessee Basketball ever won the NCAA championship? Exploring Volunteers' track record during March Madness

The football history of Tennessee is replete with six national championships, but the Tennessee basketball team is yet to reach those heights. They have 10 regular season SEC and four SEC Tournament championship banners hanging at the Thompson-Boling Arena, though.

At the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Tennessee basketball is projected to be the No. 2 seed, as predicted by ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. Under coach Rick Barnes, the Vols have reached five straight NCAA Tournaments.

Has the Tennessee Basketball Team won the NCAA championship?

One thing Coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee Basketball have in common is that they have never won a Championship. The Vols also earned a top-5 seed in all five appearances, starting as a No. 2 seed for the third time.

Furthermore, they were a No. 3 seed in 2018 and 2021, losing in the second round in both seasons. In 2023, Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as the No. 4 seed, while in 2021, they were the fifth seed but lost to Oregon State in an upset.

How have the Vols fared in the NCAA tournament?

The Volunteers have appeared in the NCAA Tournament 25 times but have not had much luck getting past the Round of 32. Furthermore, they have never been a No. 1 seed. The highest seed they have been is No. 2, which they had in 2006 and 2008.

With a combined record of 25-26, here's the Tennessee Volunteers' record in the NCAA Tournament:

1967 Regional 3rd Place Game 1976 Round of 32 1977 Round of 32 1979 Round of 32 1980 Round of 32 1981 Sweet 16 1982 Second Round 1983 Second Round 1989 First Round 1998 First Round 1999 Second Round 2000 Sweet 16 2001 First Round 2006 Second Round 2007 Sweet 16 2008 Sweet 16 2009 First Round 2010 Elite Eight 2011 First Round 2014 Sweet 16 2018 Second Round 2019 Sweet 16 2021 Sweet 16 2022 Second Round 2023 Sweet 16

Will the Tenessee Volunteers men's basketball team move past the Round of 32 for the first time?

