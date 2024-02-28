The University of Kentucky was probably hoping for an easier outing than the one they got against Mississippi State on Tuesday. They won against the Bulldogs by a close margin of 91-89.

Even though upsets are likely, a non-seeded team beating the prestigious #16 side seems improbable. But little did the team and its fans know that the outcome would hinge on a referee's call. Kentucky fans were furious about the controversial refereeing by Brian Dorsey in the game against MS State, due to his suspiciously lopsided record.

John Calipari's team was leading the way with far more fouls than their opponents due to the discrepancy in calls repeatedly going against them. As a result, fans were out in numbers to challenge the officiating.

Fans were angered by their team's fate, responding to Barstool Kentucky's post by stating:

"Imagine we had refs like this at home..."

One fan supplied the historical context of the coincidence.

"We're 1-5 when this Dorsey guy refs"

Fans couldn't believe that the fix was so obviously against them.

"Its not just me right? Im not the “refs suck” kinda guy, but like come on man."

The main problem of contention was the difference in officiating between both sides. As a result, fans were calling the standard into question.

"We letting them play or are we calling every touch foul?"

"Yeah I wish we held teams to two FT in the first 15 minutes"

Reacting to the original hope of finding similar coaches at home, fans were split on the idea. While some knew Kentucky never had such an advantage.

"It wouldn’t matter. We never get home cooking"

Others were more enthusiastic about such a scenario.

"We would be undefeated at home right now."

Some fans, though, were fed up with their team facing the axe historically in such situations from the refs.

"Just want fairly officiated games been saying it for 15 years we don’t get the same type of calls doesn’t matter where we play it’s disgusting"

Even reporters like Aaron Torres highlighted the gap between the two teams.

But, for some fans, the blame doesn't fall on the refs. Instead, their focus is squarely on the shoulders of John Calipari. One fan wrote:

"Imagine if our best recruiter could coach,"

Another fan said:

"Stop blaming the refs it’s time to take accountability and hold the coach accountable…"

Is John Calipari on his way out from Kentucky?

After nearly 15 years with the team, fans and the media are scrutinizing Calipari. Thanks to an 18-8 start, good for the late teens seeding, the perennial contenders haven't looked like their usual dominant selves.

As a result, speculation began about his potential time in Kentucky and how it might be coming to an end. Owing to the length and amount of his contract, the situation seems unlikely.

Alabama v Kentucky

However, if a departure does come around, teams are waiting in the wings for coach John to revitalize their franchise. With coaching already a big question mark, finding an answer to the skewed officiating might be a bridge too far for this young Kentucky team.

However, as it happened during the match against MS State, a more balanced and fair foul-calling in the second half paved the way for a close 91-89 victory for the visiting side. If only the refereeing wasn't as terrible as fans claimed it was.