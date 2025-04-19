"I didn't even know that": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony learns interesting Jordan Brand Classic trivia about him and his dad

Kiyan Anthony and Carmelo Anthony became the first father-son duo to compete in the Jordan Brand Classic game. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard led Team Air to a 141-124 victory over Team Flight on Saturday. However, he did not know about the record he and his father had set.

In an Instagram post by "SportsCenter NEXT," Anthony appeared surprised when he was told that he and his father were the first father-son duo to play in the prestigious game:

"Runs in the fam 🧬 @jordanclassic," the post was captioned.

"Oh, we're the first? For real? Nah, this is, it's crazy," Kiyan said. "I'm looking forward to it, the weekend has been great. Off the podium, there are a lot of activities and stuff, so I'm really looking forward to, you know, playing and being the first father-son duo. That's crazy, I didn't even know that."

Carmelo Anthony played in the inaugural 2002 edition of the Jordan Brand Classic, scoring 27 points in a losing effort.

While Team Air won the match by a 17-point margin, they were down by 20 at halftime. After the game, Kiyan Anthony spoke about the performance.

"I mean, we're down 20 by halftime, we knew we have to make an adjustment," he said. "I knew I was playing lackadaisical, so I came out, and we just all agreed we got to give all that we've got and my shots started falling, and I just kept going on from there."

He also claimed that his confidence was restored after he drained a 3-pointer and kept going.

"I only want to see one go in," Anthony said. "Once the first three went in. I was wide open. I got a lot of confidence from that, and I had another one, and it just kept going. Once I got one, I had a lot of confidence, and I just keep going from there."

Kiyan Anthony wins MVP at Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony was on the court with other top high school basketball prospects, including BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Duke Blue Devils signees Nikolas Khamenia and the Boozer twins, Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries and Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, among others.

However, Anthony received the MVP award after the guard scored 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, including 80.0% from behind the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and converted 1-of-2 from the charity stripe in 24 minutes.

Carmelo Anthony put the MVP jacket on his son.

Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse teammate, Luke Fennell, played for Team Flight.

