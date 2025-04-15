"I feel like I could play here": Four-star sophomore DL high on Hugh Freeze's Auburn after recent trip

Four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore from Hueytown High School in Alabama made a visit to Auburn over the weekend. It was the first time the 2027 prospect had been to see Hugh Freeze's program, and the visit made a big impression, as AU is now at the top of his list.

Ad

"I felt comfortable with Coach Freeze, Coach King," Moore told 247Sports. "I just felt real comfortable. I feel like I could play here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to On3’s national scout Cody Bellaire, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Donivan Moore brings impressive explosiveness off the line and powerful hands that allow him to consistently disrupt plays. His knack for shedding blockers and tracking down ball carriers makes him a constant headache for offenses.

Moore described his playing style to Rivals as being rooted in "patience" and "confidence."

“I’m really good at applying pressure and breaking through double teams,” Moore said. “Off the field, I focus on being a better teammate and giving back to my school and community.”

Ad

College scouts have praised Moore's quickness and relentless motor. He is ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 5 overall prospect in Alabama, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

“What jumps out to them is me getting to the ball across the field, I can chase down the ball and that I strike my opponent as soon as I get off the ball,” Moore told the Irish Sports Daily.

Ad

Moore is also the No. 113 recruit in the nation.

Multiple programs are in the race for Donivan Moore besides Auburn

Donivan Moore received the Auburn offer on Oct. 15. Besides the Tigers, he also holds offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame, USC, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Moore hasn’t announced a specific timeline for his commitment, but mentioned that he will likely decide during the summer before his senior year. He mentioned a few key factors that will influence his choice.

Ad

“Which school will have my major, who I would feel comfortable with living down there for three to four years, getting used to the city and all that," Moore told the Irish Sports Daily.

Auburn appears to have the edge in his recruitment, especially with it being an in-state school and following his visit to the Plains this weekend. As of now, the Tigers have no committed players in the 2027 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.