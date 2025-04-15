"I feel like I could play here": Four-star sophomore DL high on Hugh Freeze's Auburn after recent trip

Four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore from Hueytown High School in Alabama made a visit to Auburn over the weekend. It was the first time the 2027 prospect had been to see Hugh Freeze's program, and the visit made a big impression, as AU is now at the top of his list.
"I felt comfortable with Coach Freeze, Coach King," Moore told 247Sports. "I just felt real comfortable. I feel like I could play here."
According to On3’s national scout Cody Bellaire, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Donivan Moore brings impressive explosiveness off the line and powerful hands that allow him to consistently disrupt plays. His knack for shedding blockers and tracking down ball carriers makes him a constant headache for offenses.
Moore described his playing style to Rivals as being rooted in "patience" and "confidence."
“I’m really good at applying pressure and breaking through double teams,” Moore said. “Off the field, I focus on being a better teammate and giving back to my school and community.”
College scouts have praised Moore's quickness and relentless motor. He is ranked as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 5 overall prospect in Alabama, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
“What jumps out to them is me getting to the ball across the field, I can chase down the ball and that I strike my opponent as soon as I get off the ball,” Moore told the Irish Sports Daily.
Moore is also the No. 113 recruit in the nation.
Multiple programs are in the race for Donivan Moore besides Auburn
Donivan Moore received the Auburn offer on Oct. 15. Besides the Tigers, he also holds offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame, USC, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Moore hasn’t announced a specific timeline for his commitment, but mentioned that he will likely decide during the summer before his senior year. He mentioned a few key factors that will influence his choice.
“Which school will have my major, who I would feel comfortable with living down there for three to four years, getting used to the city and all that," Moore told the Irish Sports Daily.
Auburn appears to have the edge in his recruitment, especially with it being an in-state school and following his visit to the Plains this weekend. As of now, the Tigers have no committed players in the 2027 class.
