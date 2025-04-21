"I fell over Shaq's foot": POTUS Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump recalls embarrassing moment from UFC 314 

President Donald Trump and his granddaughter, Kai Trump, a Miami commit, share an interest in golf, basketball and MMA. They both attended the UFC 314 tournament in Florida on April 12 to watch the duel between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

On Sunday, Kai posted a vlog regarding her experience at UFC 314. She chanced upon NBA star Shaquille O'Neal at the MMA UFC 314 championship and recalled an embarrassing incident involving Shaq and chicken nuggets with her fans.

"(9:50)I fell over Shaq's foot and I had a chicken nugget in my hand and he watched my chicken nugget. He's trying to eat my chicken nugget, he stole it from me.

She shared a selfie with the NBA legend with her fans.

"UFC 314 was a blast," Kai captioned the story.

Kai Trump often brings out the softer version of her grandfather in front of the world, sharing a sweet Grandfather-granddaughter bond.

"He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," Kai on President Trump," Kai said onstage during the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

Miami commit Kai Trump nails 2025 March Madness winner prediction

Last month, Kai Trump attended the 2025 March Madness and shared her prediction regarding the winners. She shared an Instagram story, relating to the same, which was posted by @Brys_Underw00d. In the video, Trump is seen announcing her winner picks.

"And then for women's, I think UConn is gonna win because they have killed all their games leading up to March Madness and just keep on dominating and they are always winning by so many points, so I hope they win," stated Trump.

She also predicted the 2025 March Madness Men's roster winner, selecting Cooper Flagg's Duke Devils as her choice. But the Devils were eliminated in the Final Four round against the Houston Cougars, 70-67.

Trump plays women's golf for Benjamin High School in Palm Beach, Florida. Last August, she committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," as per her Instagram post.

As of her NIL deals, she has partnered up with two brands, namely, Leaf Trading Cards and TaylorMade Golf, according to On3.

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More