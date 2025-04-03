"I got some good advice": Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez reveals the most famous person in her contact list

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) and the Oklahoma Sooners commit, Aaliyah Chavez, led her team to victory at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-10 combo guard was joined by USC Trojans commit and No. 2 player Jazzy Davidson, Jordan Kansas State signee Jordan Speiser, Kansas signee Jaliya Davis, and others at the McDonald's All-American weekend, as the top prospects revealed the most famous person in their circles.

The video was published by the official page of Overtime Elite on Instagram.

"I got Bron in my contact list not even playing 🫡 @jazzydavidson @the__aaliyah_chavez," the post was captioned.

Chavez asked the questions and Davidson was the first to answer.

"I would say probably Cam Brinks or Sabrina Ionescu," said Davidson.

Chavez added:

"Mine's probably Trae Young or Jalen Hurts."

She further talked about how Hurts helped her before her commitment:

"I got some good advice from Jalen Hurts. It was right before I was about to commit and he went to Oklahoma too, so he gave me some good advice of how Oklahoma was."

"I would probably say Breanna Stewart," said Jaliya.

"Cam Brink or Hayley Jones," said Stanford signee Swain

Spieser also added:

"I would say my uncle Jahidi White. He played in the NBA."

Aaliyah Chavez had 10 points, three rebounds and four assists in the McDonald's All-American Game. Jazzy Davidson helped the West Team by scoring 12 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out one assist, while Sienna Betts contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Furthermore, the Sooners' commit also won the Girls' 3-point contest at the Jam Fest on Monday. She was up against Nyla Brooks, Grace Knox and Agot Makeer, but finished with 18 points to win.

Aaliyah Chavez leads Monterey to a State Championship in her final year of high school

Aaliyah Chavez, who has played 150 games in four seasons at the Plainsmen, finished her final season averaging 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Monterey ended the season with a 37-5 overall and a 15-2 record in the Texas Region I 5A Region I District 3 Basketball League.

Furthermore, Chavez led them to the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships after a massive 64-35 win against Liberty Hill on Mar. 1.

Chavez will be joined by Keziah Lofton and Brooklyn Stewart at the Sooners next season.

