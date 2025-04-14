"I just wish I could tell ya thank you": LSU target Ethan Feaster shares a heartfelt message following Kyren Lacy's death

LSU target Ethan Feaster posted an emotional tribute on Instagram Monday following the death of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. Feaster reflected on their first meeting, saying Lacy “treated me like family” and stood apart from the image the media painted:

“You was so misunderstood… you was nothing like that,” screenshots of past DMs between the two read.

Lacy offered encouragement, with Feaster replying, “Since then I trusted you.”

Image via Ig@boob1ee

“I just wish I could tell ya thank you,” the tribute concluded.

Feaster vowed to honor Lacy's name, emphasizing:

“Ya name forever around me.”

Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver, died Saturday night in Houston from what authorities reportedly believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving Lacy and a female family member who said he fired a shot into the ground during a heated argument.

Before law enforcement arrived, Lacy fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting a police chase. The pursuit concluded with Lacy crashing his car. Officers discovered him deceased inside the vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lacy faced legal issues tied to a Dec. 17 crash in Louisiana that caused the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall. He was accused of leaving the scene without providing aid and had turned himself in on Jan. 12. Charges included negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless vehicle operation. A grand jury was set to begin reviewing evidence in the case on Monday.

LSU issued a statement expressing sorrow over Lacy’s death:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

His father, Kenny Lacy, raised mental health awareness, writing, “God needed my baby more than he was needed here.”

Kyren Lacy’s father issues heartfelt plea after son’s death amid legal trouble

Following the death of Kyren Lacy, his father Kenny shared an emotional Facebook message urging parents to prioritize their children’s mental well-being.

“Start talking to your kids early,” he wrote. “Don’t be content with ‘I’m alright’ when something feels off. Mental health is real and often invisible.”

Once a projected fourth-round pick and ranked among the top 15 wide receiver prospects for the 2025 NFL draft, Lacy had participated in LSU’s pro day on Mar. 26.

