Shedeur Sanders' QB successor Julian Lewis shares condolences following the tragic death of LSU WR Kyren Lacy

Julian Lewis, the highly touted freshman quarterback prospect for Colorado this year and Shedeur Sanders's potential successor in the program, recently took to Instagram to mourn the tragic passing of LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy. In a heartfelt tribute posted on his Instagram story, Lewis shared a black-and-white photo of Lacy in full LSU gear.

Ad

The image included Lacy’s name in bold letters, with the years “2000–2025” written below—a sobering reminder of a brutal loss to the world of sports. The post was accompanied by three dove emojis, a universal symbol of peace and remembrance.

Image via Ig@julianlewis10

Kyren Lacy, 24, died following a car crash during a police pursuit, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lacy took his own life during the incident.

Ad

Trending

His attorney, Matthew Ory, confirmed the death on Sunday, stating,

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy... We ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace.”

Lacy, who had declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, led LSU with nine receiving touchdowns last season. He recorded 58 catches for 866 yards across 12 games, finishing second on the team in both categories. He did not participate in LSU’s Texas Bowl win over Baylor.

Ad

His promising career had been clouded by felony charges tied to a fatal December crash in Louisiana. Authorities alleged that he was speeding and illegally passing, causing another driver to crash head-on. The incident claimed the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall.

Lacy allegedly fled the scene. He faced counts of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation and was released on a $151,000 bond.

Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter headline Colorado’s high-stakes quarterback competition

With Shedeur Sanders departing for the NFL, the quarterback position at Colorado is up for grabs. Returning sophomore Ryan Staub, who completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown in a strong season finale against Utah, remains in contention.

Ad

Julian Lewis, just 17 years old, enrolled early after reclassifying from the Class of 2026. Forgoing his senior year, the Georgia native brought with him an elite résumé: over 11,000 passing yards and 144 touchdowns in three high school seasons.

Twice named Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Lewis was ranked No. 2 overall in ESPN’s 2025 class.

“I'm just happy I get a chance to compete for the job,” Lewis said on The Pivot Podcast. “You know we had Salter transfer in from Liberty, and I'm just blessed to compete.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Kaidon Salter, a seasoned dual-threat quarterback, transferred from Liberty with his final year of eligibility.

"Playing (at Colorado) just feels like I'll be able to show everything that I can show,” Salter said on the Reach the People Podcast.

As Colorado's quarterback battle unfolds, Coach Deion Sanders would keep a keen eye on his players to ensure the healthy competition doesn't veer into something toxic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.