"The league can't handle two Ants": Hoops fans react to Anthony Edwards' comparison of 5-star Baylor Bears signee

Hoops fans have reacted to a social media post which compared five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou to Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

The small forward just came off an impressive season with St. Joseph High School, and he is one of the young stars expected to shine in the NCAA next season.

Yessoufou is a scoring machine. A big part of his game is his athleticism and strength. He showed that in a recent video that was posted by Ballislife on Thursday.

The video was aimed at comparing him to Edwards, with some of his skills brought to the fore. Yessoufou scored off the glass, had two dunks and scored a step-back 3-point shot.

The post has gotten over 17k likes and almost 100 comments, with fans sharing mixed reactions to the comparison.

One fan, @a_aron821, wrote, “The league can't handle two ants.”

Another fan @apthemanager1 wrote, “Definitely looks like em.”

@topflomar also commented, “his dunk package is similar but let bro do him, comparison kills peoples legacies."

However, a few others disagree, with some even saying Yessoufou is better than Ant-man.

@millymac79 wrote, "There's some physical similarities, but he definitely not Ant!!!"

Meanwhile, @dwillisill commented, “If you know his game..it's extremely similar to Ant's. Mans no doubt but his game is also different. He's a high motor player that just goes hard every play similar to Cooper Flagg.”

Then, @coachray1987 wrote, “Shot isn't nearly as polished as Ants was. But Baylor is a good school. They moved VJ Edgecomb from late first round to likely lotto pick and Yves Missi from 2nd round pick to 21st pick….Tounde is going to be a good one!"

How good is Tounde Yessoufou?

Yessoufou's talent is clear as he is ranked the 17th-best prospect in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-6 power forward is quick and is great at making buckets. He is deadly from behind the arc and is great at crashing the paint.

He averaged 28.1 points, 2.7 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, breaking California's all-time scoring record with 3,467 points.

As he moves to Baylor, Yessoufou will look to polish his game and get better. If he continues to improve, he could become one of the best college basketball players in the US.

For now, he has shown glimpses of what Edwards does for the Timberwolves. But he could do even better than Ant if he moves up to the NBA in the coming years.

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

